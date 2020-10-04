Patriots Vs. Chiefs: Start Time Updated After COVID-19 Test Results

Originally scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 pm, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs game has now been rescheduled.

The game will now be played on Monday night at 7:05 pm ET from Kansas City, Missouri at Arrowhead Stadium.

Week 4 Schedule Update: pic.twitter.com/1scXg0IwJ4 — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) October 4, 2020

What Caused the Rescheduling?

On Saturday, news broke about Cam Newton’s positive COVID-19 test. Also, Jordan Ta’amu, a practice squad QB for the Chiefs, tested positive for the virus. In accordance with NFL rules, players, coaches, and staff for both teams were tested.

However, because no other members of the Patriots or Chiefs tested positive, the game was rescheduled for a day after it’s original time.

The #Chiefs latest round of point of care COVID-19 tests are clear, source said. With the #Patriots also clear, another indication the game is Monday night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2020

Who Won’t Be On the Field?

Obviously, Newton is still out. He will have to post multiple negative tests and remain quarantined for a specific length of time before he can return to the Patriots facility. That’s the scenario if he is asymptomatic. If he actually has symptoms, things become more complex and layered.

For now, it is expected veteran backup Brian Hoyer will get the start against the Chiefs. Ta’amu is a practice squad player, so he more than likely wouldn’t have been activated for the game even if he had not tested positive.

The Patriots will still be without David Andrews and a few others who are also still on the injured reserve list. Patriots special teamer Cody Davis is out with a rib injury. Defensive tackle Adam Butler, wide receiver Julian Edelman, guard Shaq Mason, running back Sony Michel and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn are all listed as questionable. Chris Jones is the only Chiefs player on the injured list, he is listed as questionable.

