Proposed Trade With NFC Rival Sees Patriots Land All-Pro Receiver

The New England Patriots could be in the running for a former All-Pro receiver.

As the Patriots hope to advance further in the postseason during Mac Jones’ second year in 2022, they’ll likely need an upgrade at wide receiver. As solid of a bunch as New England’s receivers were during the 2021 season — Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers — they don’t exactly match up to some of the AFC’s top receivers, such as the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Tyreek Hill or the Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs.

The Patriots’ best bet at landing a top-flight receiver may be via trade. According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the Atlanta Falcons’ Calvin Ridley may be that option. Kay proposes New England trading a 2022 first-round draft pick (No. 21 overall) in exchange for Ridley.

Ridley might be looking for a “fresh start,” according to NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. Ridley stepped away from the Falcons in the middle of the season to focus on his mental health.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Why Falcons May Trade Ridley

However, when healthy, Ridley is one of the premier receivers in the league. During his 2020 campaign, Ridley broke out with 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Ridley ranked No. 11 among all receivers in offensive grade (84.9) in 2020.

“One player who could be available is Calvin Ridley,” says Kay. “The Falcons receiver stepped away midway through the 2021 campaign to focus on his mental health, but he may be returning to the field in 2022.

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche said Atlanta and Ridley might be headed for a breakup, with a ‘fresh start’ perhaps the best option for both sides. One scout told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the cash-strapped Falcons might want to shed Ridley’s $11.1 million cap hit from their books in exchange for draft capital.

If the Patriots are willing to pony up their first-rounder, it might net them a player who is only one year removed from a 90-catch, 1,374-yard, nine-touchdown season. That move alone may not make New England a Super Bowl contender, but it would be a huge step in the right direction for the up-and-coming squad.”

Patriots Need Elite Receiver to Take Next Step

In spite of his lackluster receiving core, Jones posted the 11th-highest grade of any quarterback (80.4), according to PFF. In fact, of the quarterbacks that posted higher grades than Jones, each one of them had receivers that were previously named to the Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team.

While Jones had a stellar rookie season and surprisingly led the Patriots to the playoffs, it’s clear the offense was limited due to the lack of talent. Upgrading by acquiring Ridley — who is in the prime of his career at 27 years old — could lift New England above Buffalo for supremacy in the AFC East.

One thing is for certain — you need a top-tier quarterback-wide receiver combo to truly contend in today’s NFL. The last two Super Bowl champions featured Patrick Mahomes throwing to Hill and Tom Brady throwing to a combination of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.

If the Patriots acquire Ridley, it’ll be difficult to find any weaknesses on their roster.