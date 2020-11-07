Fast-Rising QB Prospect Called Potential ‘Future of the Patriots’

A few weeks ago, everyone was talking about Cam Newton as the New England Patriots starting QB next season. After a four-game losing streak, the talk has shifted and BYU prospect Zach Wilson’s name is coming up in conversation.

Is Zach Wilson the “Future of the Patriots?”

According to Pro Football Focus, the BYU star is the highest-rated passer in college football.

The 6’3″ 210-pound junior has 19 touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season. That level of efficiency sounds like it would make Wilson one of the kinds of passers who would be appealing to the Patriots in the draft.

Zach Wilson Vs. Jarrett Stidham

While we can all salivate over the prospects of seeing Wilson in a Patriots’ uniform, there is a guy ho is still on the roster by the name of Jarrett Stidham. The Patriots drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, and most believe he still has some upside.

If the Patriots aren’t riding with Newton in 2021, Stidham isn’t likely to be overrun by Wilson or any other rookie QB not named Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, or Trey Lance.

If the Patriots drafted Wilson, most likely in the second or third round, you’d have to think there would a young-gun QB competition coming next year.

Don’t Close the Door on Cam Newton

Clearly, Newton has struggled at times this season. However, I’m a believer that his latest issues are due to his absence after testing positive for COVID-19. He hasn’t been nearly as effective or comfortable since that happened ahead of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bill Belichick has already made it clear, Newton is still his starter, even after his fumble led to the team’s latest defeat.

If Newton can right the ship and finish the season on a positive note–especially if the Patriots wind up in the playoffs–chances are he could be back in Foxborough.

