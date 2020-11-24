Rams Sign Former Patriots Pass Rusher

The New England Patriots knew they were taking a chance when they released oft-injured, but talented pass rusher Derek Rivers. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers and killed any chance of Rivers returning to the Patriots’ practice squad.

Rams Get Rivers

The Patriots released Rivers last week in a mildly surprising move. The former third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft had shown flashes throughout his time with the organization, but he just couldn’t stay healthy for an extended period of time.

The #Rams claimed DE Derek Rivers off waivers from the #Patriots, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 24, 2020

The 26-year-old out of Youngstown State played in only 15 games for the Patriots, and that includes the postseason. Over that span, he had six tackles and 2.5 sacks. He played 86 snaps on the Patriots defense as an edge player. He’ll have the same role with the Rams.

Rivers Revenge Game is Coming Up Soon

The Rams’ newly acquired pass rusher won’t be eligible to play in the team’s upcoming game against NFC West rivals San Francisco 49ers, but he should be good to go after that. In Week 14, on December 10, the Patriots will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. It will be the second of two consecutive games for the Patriots at SoFi Stadium.

The Patriots play the Los Angeles Chargers the week before. In any case, Rivers will have an opportunity to not only show the Patriots a glimpse of what they let walk away, but he may also have a chance to give his new team a bit of intel on his previous club.

Will the Patriots Miss Rivers on the Field?

It’s slightly peculiar to see the Patriots cut an edge rusher loose–especially one with any talent for getting to the quarterback. Rivers had obviously not lived up to his potential because of the injuries, but the Patriots are ranked 28th in the NFL with just 13 sacks in 10 games.

That would seemingly qualify for the take-what-you-can-get pile. Still, even with that situation, the Patriots felt Rivers was expendable. While Rivers’ absences due to an injury might have limited him from making the desired on-field impact, his hard work, positivity, and charity efforts did not go unnoticed.

Rivers proved to be a true credit to his family, himself, and the Patriots’ organization. Too often these qualities go unrecognized while others’ missteps are amplified.

Here’s to Rivers’ hopefully continued health and a great career with the Rams–except for December 10–of course.

