Patriots Could’ve Had Future Hall-of-Famer For ‘Day 3’ Pick, Says NFL Analyst

The New England Patriots‘ defense has been mostly stout throughout the 2021 season. Their 270 point allowed are the fewest in the NFL, but if the unit has a weakness it lies in their ability to stop the run.

The Patriots’ run defense ranks just 22nd in rushing yards allowed, and that’s less than ideal considering they could run into a team like the Tennessee Titans or the Indianapolis Colts at some point in the postseason. The Titans might have Derrick Henry back by the playoffs and the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor has taken over as the league’s leading rusher.

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote an article about players teams wish they could trade for, and the Patriots’ fantasy pickup would be the Baltimore Ravens’ Calais Campbell.

The deal can’t happen because there are no more trades this season and Campbell will be a free agent this offseason, but Knox paints a clear picture.

How Campbell Could Help the Patriots

“If Campbell were available, he’d make a fine addition to the New England Patriots’ defensive-line rotation,” Knox wrote. “While not the dominant edge-defender he once was, Campbell is still a stout run-defender who can occasionally bring pressure.”

The Patriots have a stout rookie in Christian Barmore who seems headed for stardom. There are other contributors on the defensive line such as Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Carl Davis, but a player with Campbell’s resume and presence could come in and provide quality play on the field and veteran leadership.

While Campbell has 43 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2021, his career numbers suggest he’s headed for the Hall of Fame once he is retired and eligible for enshrinement. The durable 35-year-old has only missed 12 games in 14 seasons. For his career, he has 93.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions and 3 defensive TDs. He’s a six-time Pro-Bowler, one-time All-Pro and a member of the 2010’s All-Decade team. He is still good enough against the run to help New England.

“The Patriots, meanwhile, have been susceptible to the run,” Knox wrote. “New England has regularly stonewalled opposing passing attacks, but it has been hammered by the ground game. New England ranked 22nd in rushing yards allowed and 26th in yards per attempt allowed. Between Weeks 12 and 17, the Patriots allowed an average of 158 rushing yards per contest. New England was better against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but they were without star ball-carrier James Robinson (torn Achilles). With Campbell possibly on his way out of Baltimore, an early Day 3 selection might be enough for New England to pair him with former teammate Matthew Judon in its front seven.”

Reuniting Campbell with Judon might be bad news for opposing offenses, but it would seemingly make the Patriots’ locker room all the more positive and productive.

Campbell Might Be a Free-Agent Target

Don’t rule out the Patriots possibly pursuing Campbell as a free-agent target this offseason. His production was down this past season, but in a limited role, he could still be an attractive option for the Patriots.

Also, because of his age and the current stage of his career, Campbell could be signed for a discount. We also have to consider there is a possibility Campbell could call it a career. If he does keep playing, expect the Patriots to be mentioned as a potential suitor.

