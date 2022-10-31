Rhamondre Stevenson Named ‘Dark Horse’ for Award

The New England Patriots have had some players step up during the 2022 regular season and one player is garnering national attention.

New England’s offense has had its struggles this season. The likes of Mac Jones, Damien Harris, DeVante Parker, and Tyquan Thornton have all dealt with injuries. With important players missing time, the Patriots needed other players to produce.

When it comes to the running game, Rhamondre Stevenson has been the star for New England. He has tallied 558 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground along with 32 receptions for 217 yards per Pro Football Reference.

With how well he has played, Stevenson has been named a “dark horse” to win the Offensive Player of the Year award. NFL analyst Alex Ballentine explained his reasoning for selecting Stevenson.

“The second-year back was stuck in a timeshare with Damien Harris in the first four weeks of the season,” wrote Ballentine. “He played in 62 percent or fewer of the snaps in every game as the Patriots got off to a 1-3 start. Since then, he’s played at least 77 percent of the snaps, is now seventh in total scrimmage yards and the Patriots have won three out of their last four games. His ability to break off big runs even when the blocking in front of him is suboptimal is one of the few things the Patriots offense has going for it right now. He was responsible for 143 of the unit’s 288 yards against the Jets in Week 8.

“Offensive Player of the Year typically goes to a player who carries his offense. Stevenson is quickly becoming that player for New England,” he concluded.