Rob Gronkowski Speaks Out About Depressing Patriots Culture

When New England Patriots fans think of Rob Gronkowski they usually think of how much fun he had on and off the field but in a new interview, Gronkowski revealed how depressing his time in New England could be.

Gronkowski appeared on the “Up and Adams” podcast and talked about how difficult it could be to play for the Patriots.

“A regular season game with the Patriots actually, throughout my 20s, if we won a game, the next day it felt like we still lost a game,” Gronkowski said. “And if we lost a game, it felt like you were in super depression for like two days… or like for the whole week,” Gronkowski said. “So that’s what made you really want to win the games when you were with the Patriots: Because you didn’t want to ever feel that depression feeling for the two days after the game. You’re like, ‘We have to win the game. We have to win the game so we have a good week, so we feel good tomorrow.’”

Gronkowski also added that since he has been retired he has become a Buffalo Bills fan again.

Rob Gronkowski Also Believes That Tom Brady Won’t Return to the New England Patriots

Gronkowski has been making the media rounds lately and was recently asked on the Travis and Jason Kelce “New Heights” podcast if he believes Tom Brady would return to New England.

“I would 100% be surprised if he went back to New England, no doubt? It would be nuts, it would be a crazy story, but I just really don’t see that happening,” Gronkowski said. I’m not Tom, I’m just putting my analyzing skills out there, and I think that would be a tough shot for him, but it’s open.”

Interestingly, Gronkowski appeared on Fox News and said that the Patriots would welcome Brady back with open arms if he wanted to return.

“I mean, if Tom really wanted to, I’m sure that it would be all open arms to go back to New England. I would just have to say all parties would need to want it,” Gronkowski said.

The Patriots quarterback job is in a unique spot after the 2022 season. The starting job that once seemed locked up by Mac Jones, isn’t so secure. If New England decides to bring in another quarterback, Jones would be in a true quarterback competition.

Rob Gronkowski Doesn’t Want to Return to NFL

Gronkowski also discussed his willingness to return to the football field on Thursday. The tight end stated that his mindset wasn’t in the right place to make an NFL return.

“This year my mindset wasn’t even close to going back out on the field,” Gronkowski said per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Even when a couple teams called me, it just wasn’t there. The situation was the right situation, but my mindset wasn’t there. I feel like my mindset just isn’t there, even going into this offseason. I would say it’s a very slim chance.”

So Patriots fans shouldn’t expect to see Gronkowski hit the field and even if he did, it wouldn’t be in New England.