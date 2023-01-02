Patriots Owner Robert Kraft ‘Unhappy’ And Demands Change: Report

The New England Patriots offense has struggled throughout 2022 and Robert Kraft appears to be fed up.

Prior to New England’s Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer appeared on NBC Sports Boston and reported that Robert Kraft is unhappy with the Patriots offensive coaching staff.

My understanding is he’s made comments around the building that basically indicate he’s not happy with where the offensive coaching staff is right now,” Breer said. “I think that could lead to shuffling at more than just the play-caller spot. We could be talking about a new coordinator coming in with multiple new position coaches. I think there are several guys on the staff who are going to be reviewed after the year.”

Entering Week 17, New England ranked 24th in the NFL in yards per game and last in red zone touchdown percentage. The decision to replace Josh McDaniels with Joe Judge and Matt Patricia hasn’t paid off.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the report and in his usual fashion, he didn’t have a lot to say.

“Right now we’re focused on Buffalo,” Belichick said during a radio appearance. “That’s what we’re focused on. I know (Kraft) is, we are, everybody in the organization is.”

There is one New England Patriots Coach That Robert Kraft Likes

While Kraft wants changes, there is one coach that he likes and wants to keep on the staff. Breer told NBC Sports Boston that the Patriots owner is a fan of tight ends coach Nick Caley.

“The interesting part about this is the one guy I’ve heard that Kraft actually likes and would like to keep around is the tight ends coach, Nick Caley, who was up to be the coordinator a year ago and now is on an expiring contract and I think a lot of people expect would take a look at a job in Vegas in 2023,” Breer said. “So you have a lot of moving parts here, and the indications that I’ve gotten are that Kraft has expressed to people within the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation, which of course mirrors how a lot of the general public feels.”

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Praised By Former Rival

While New England has still yet to make the playoffs, former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan took some time to praise Belichick recently. Ryan said that 2022 was the best coached season of his NFL career while also saying that New England had a “JV” roster.

“One hundred percent I think it is,” Ryan said. “I compare the current New England roster compared to what it used to be when I coached against them. There’s one player on that team that would have started for those teams, and that’s Matt Judon. None of these guys would have started, it’s why I call it a JV team. The roster may be JV, but the coaching’s not. This dude has done an amazing job, might be his best year coaching that I’ve ever seen. … An amazing coaching job by Belichick this year.”