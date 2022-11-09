Dynamic Jets Rookie Sends Strong Message to Patriots

The New England Patriots and New York Jets don’t play again until Week 12, but Zach Wilson and Co. immediately kicked off the trash talk after a tough loss in the year’s first matchup.

Now the Jets’ top-notch rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is adding fuel to the fire.

Sauce Gardner on #Jets getting the #Patriots after the bye: “I can’t wait.” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 6, 2022

Should the Patriots be concerned? If the same Jets team that was underwhelming at home in Week 8 shows up in the Week 11 rematch, the answer is no. However, if we see the version of the Jets that upset the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, New England could have some problems.

Gardner has quickly become one of the league’s better cover corners. Quinnen Williams has been disruptive upfront, while veteran CJ Mosley has commanded the linebacker corps well.

The Jets’ defense is for real, and that’s a tough situation for a struggling Patriots offense to overcome. Don’t be surprised to see a low-scoring game as two of the league’s better defenses clash.

The deciding factor could wind up being turnovers. Which second-year quarterback will do the better job protecting the football? That’s likely the metric that will determine the winner.

Around the NFL: Cowboys Want Odell Beckham Jr.

For the past two seasons, the Patriots have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr. With the former Pro-Bowl receiver a free agent again and close to a return from a torn ACL, there will be more talk of a potential agreement between Beckham and the Patriots.

New England will have a fierce competitor for Beckham’s services if they are interested. According to 105.3 the Fan (h/t B/R Gridiron), Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has expressed an interest in signing Beckham.

Beckham has had multiple knee injuries over the past four seasons, and there should be some concern about him potentially losing a step. Any team that acquires him will be looking to bring him in on a shorter deal rather than potentially being stuck with a long-term and lucrative contract.

If Beckham’s decision comes down to the Cowboys and Patriots, it might be tough for New England to pitch his services better. Dallas looks like a legitimate contender with no questions about the all-important quarterback position.

New England might not have their franchise quarterback in place. Jones has struggled mightily this year with seven interceptions, and just four touchdown passes. Belichick might have to put together one epic sales pitch to convince Beckham to join him in New England.

Around the NFL: Dolphins Tyreek Hill Picked as NFL MVP By ESPN Analyst

The AFC East is stacked this year. The Patriots are in last place and they are a game over .500. The Bills are still in control of the division despite their loss to the Jets.

The Miami Dolphins might have the best offense in the NFL. Arguably the biggest key to their offensive success is wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The dynamic veteran receiver already has 76 receptions for 1,104 yards and 3 TDs in just nine games.

Because of his impact on the Dolphins, ESPN’s Dominique Foxworth believes Hill should be the MVP of the league.

Miami’s offense is multi-pronged, and it might be hard for Hill to overshadow his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. We’ll see how the rest of the season shakes out, but Hill should remain in serious consideration for the award.