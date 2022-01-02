Patriots Sign Veteran Safety to Multi-Year Contract Extension

The New England Patriots are showing Adrian Phillips the proverbial money.

The team inked Phillips to a three-year, extension worth $12.75 million and a max value of $14.25 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The new pact will pay Phillips $7.25 million guaranteed, which was reported by Sirius’ Adam Caplan.

The 29-year-old former Pro-Bowler hasn’t missed a game since signing with the Patriots ahead of the 2020 season. In 31 games, Phillips has 6 interceptions, 185 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 3 tackles for loss, a QB hit and he has scored one defensive TD.

As much as he has stuffed the stat sheet for the Patriots, his biggest impact may not be conveyed in the raw numbers.

Reaction to Phillips’ Extension

Pats’ Pulpit’s Keagan Stiefel lauded Phillips’ versatility. Stiefel presented advanced stats and quotes from head coach Bill Belichick and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to support Phillips’ value to the Patriots defense over the past two season.

“Throughout his near two seasons in New England, Phillips has become one of the Patriots most versatile defenders, having led the team in tackles in 2020, before sitting at third and second respectively in the team lead for tackles and interceptions in 2021,” Stiefel wrote. “Phillips’ 81% usage rate ranks fifth on the team in 2021, trailing only Devin McCourty on the defensive side of the ball.”

It’s not crazy to suggest Phillips has become the second most valuable player on the Patriots’ defense. With the slippage in play from inside linebacker Dont’a Hightower, Phillips could easily be a part of a new Patriots’ defensive dynamic duo. Rookie defensive lineman Christian Barmore is on his way, but the veteran defensive backs are the biggest needle-movers on defense currently.

“Prior to the extension, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of Phillips, “He’s one of our most versatile players… He almost always does the right thing, kind of like (Patrick) Chung,” Stiefel quoted the legendary Pats coach and de facto general manager. “That versatility can be quantified, as according to NextGenStats Adrian Phillips has played more than 100 defensive snaps at safety, slot cornerback, outside linebacker, inside linebacker, and EDGE defender.”

You’d be hard-pressed to find another defensive player putting in as much work at five different positions.

“Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said, ‘Adrian is a linebacker at heart. He just stopped growing a little earlier than the rest of us’ during the 2020 season that saw Phillips convert down to play linebacker following a multitude of injuries.”

While Phillips may have stopped growing physically, the Patriots have seen to it that his bank account will get a little bigger behind the new extension. Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs had nothing but positive things to say about Phillips’ deal.

Sunday is Gameday For the Patriots

There is a chance the Patriots and Phillips can wrap up a postseason berth on Sunday in their Week 17 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Phillips may be chiefly responsible with making sure the defense doesn’t lose focus and is aggressive.

If there is any tail off, don’t be surprised to see Phillips try to lay the lumber to a Jags ball-carrier if the team needs a jolt on defense.

