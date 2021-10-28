Patriots Sign 2 New CBs To Add Depth

After working out a series of free-agent cornerbacks, the New England Patriots have finally signed a pair of guys. Per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the team inked Brian Poole on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, New England signed De’Vante Bausby, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal.

Both players had worked out for the team earlier in the week. The Patriots’ cornerback depth has been ravaged by injury and the head-scratching trade of former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

The Patriots dealt Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick earlier this month. While Gilmore hadn’t played for the Patriots this season, there had been some anticipation of his return if the team and player could find a resolution to his contract dispute.

That didn’t happen and thus he was dealt, which is a questionable decision in itself. The sparse compensation the team received in return makes the deal seem even worse. To compound issues, the Patriots lost cornerback Jonathan Jones for the season following a shoulder injury.

Even with the new acquisitions, there are some undeniable questions in the secondary for New England.

Patriots Current DB Depth Chart is a Little Shaky

How quickly will the Patriots inject Poole and/or Bausby into the 53-man active roster for a game? It’s hard to say, but don’t be surprised if it’s sooner rather than later. Keep an eye on the slot corner role.

Bernd Buchmasser of Pat’s Pulpit discussed it being a problematic spot for the Patriots. Buchmasser wrote:

The Patriots did use multiple defensive backs in the slot in their first full game without Jonathan Jones, but the majority of snaps went to just two players: Myles Bryant and Jalen Mills. While the former played 31 snaps in the slot, the latter was moved inside on 24. However, the abdominal injury suffered by starting safety Devin McCourty in the second quarter changed how New England used the two. With McCourty out, the Patriots opted to move Bryant into more of a free safety position; he ended the game with 22 snaps played in the spot usually filled by the long-time team captain. Mills, meanwhile, moved inside with Joejuan Williams taking over as the primary perimeter cornerback opposite J.C. Jackson. With McCourty’s injury not expected to be of the long-term variety, the Patriots should have all available hands on deck in the secondary again sooner rather than later. Obviously that group does neither include Jonathan Jones nor Stephon Gilmore, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers.

The injury to McCourty could have been a crippling blow to the Patriots’ defense and team overall. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as though it is something that will keep the Patriots legend off the field for the Week 8 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Latest on Devin McCourty’s Injury

McCourty was not on the latest injury report and is clear to play against the Chargers. His absence during the blowout against the Jets was still felt, even though the game was in hand.

If the team had to play without him at the start of an important contest like the one coming up against the Chargers, New England would have needed to throw the next-man-up mentality into overdrive.

Patriots’ defacto defensive coordinator Steve Belichick told reporters this week:

When Dev’s not in there, the next guy has got to do it. I’ve always told those guys in the back end: ‘We’ve got to make generals out of soldiers.’ We lost our general there for a little bit, but losing your general, you go from being a soldier to a general. It’s been that way for a while with Dev back there. There’s been snaps when he’s not out there. Some of us has to step up, but it’s not like the whole defense is just not going to talk without Devin on the field.

As it stands, a relatively fresh set of corners and safeties will try their hand at slowing down Justin Herbert and the explosive Chargers offense.

