Patriots Sign Former Steelers Safety

The New England Patriots signed former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis to the practice squad on Wednesday, per NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots had Davis in for a workout on Tuesday. Apparently, they liked what they saw and brought the 27-year-old in as a member of the practice squad. Davis could be activated and elevated as soon as the upcoming weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

What Does Sean Davis Potentially Offer the Patriots?

Can Davis help the Patriots’ pass and run defense?

Zach Hicks of Stampede Blue offered this assessment of Davis’ strengths right before he signed with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this year:

While his career does appear to be in a downward spiral at the moment, there are some things on film that immediately stand out in his game. He is one of those players who isn’t just a workout warrior, as his elite athleticism is apparent on film. He has excellent range, but is at his best when he can fly downhill and attack. He is great when it comes to the ability to click and close and is explosive and fast out of his breaks. In his one start against Cleveland this past season, there were a lot of good things on film. He is a physical presence from the safety position, which is a nice change of pace in today’s NFL. He is always looking for the big hit and tries to establish his presence in the secondary. It does lead to a few misses and whiffs but when he lines up his target, watch out. I was also very intrigued by his ability to play around the line of scrimmage. His speed is a major asset there and he actually stacks up blocks better than most linebackers on the Colts’ team. He obviously wouldn’t be an every down linebacker for the Colts by any means but I personally liked him more around the line of scrimmage than I liked him playing any type of safety position.

Davis’ size and physicality are likely appealing to the Patriots who can probably envision using him to cover tight ends. Davis infamously was beaten and taunted by former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in a similar situation back in 2017, but Gronk has gotten the best of a lot of good players.

Which Players Are Currently on the Patriots’ Practice Squad?

In today’s NFL, the practice squad is an ever-changing and often very valuable aspect of a franchise. In case you’re wondering what other players are on the Patriots’ practice squad with Davis?

Here is a look at all 16 players listed as Practice Squad members per Patriots.com.

S – Elijah Benton

DL – Tashawn Bower

DB – Myles Bryant

DB – Sean Davis

DT – Daniel Ekuale

OL – James Ferentz

QB – Garrett Gilbert

C – Drake Jackson

TE – Matt LaCosse

TE – Ben Mason

DL – Bill Murray

WR – Tre Nixon

OL – Alex Redmond

CB – D’Angelo Ross

OL – Will Sherman

WR – Kristian Wilkerson

We’ll see if any other players are called up from this list for Sunday’s meeting with the Dallas Cowboys.