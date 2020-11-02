Skip Bayless Has Shocking Take on Cam Newton’s Performance

Skip Bayless doesn’t usually miss an opportunity to criticize an athlete or coach, but on Monday, he didn’t join the crowd of folks taking shots at the New England Patriots‘ Cam Newton.

Less than 24 hours after Newton’s crucial fumble coughed up the Patriots’ chances of defeating AFC East rival the Buffalo Bills and avoiding a four-game losing streak, Bayless didn’t just lay off the criticism, he defended Newton on Undisputed.

Bayless Says Cam Deserves “Zero Blame” For the Loss

Not only did Bayless defend Newton on live television as he talked with Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe, but the outspoken and often controversial personality also added more depth to his support for the Patriots’ embattled QB.

Cam Newton played extraordinarily well to get them their 2 victories. He made one huge mistake yesterday and it came at the worst time, but he is the reason the Patriots even have a semblance of credibility right now. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/GvAkgOxAaz — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 2, 2020

We’ll never know what the Patriots would look like if Jarrett Stidham had been the quarterback for the first seven games of the season, but we’ll also never know what might have happened had Newton not come down with COVID-19.

That event has seemingly had a major impact on the team’s season. The Patriots haven’t won a game since Newton tested positive ahead of the Monday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Stats Show Newton Played Well on Sunday Before the Fumble

On a larger scale, things appear to be trending in the right direction for Newton. A statistical breakdown of his day and each of his throws and decisions suggest he was having a strong performance before the unfortunate error. Take a look at this breakdown from Pats Pulpit’s Brian Phillips:

Quickly charted Cam Newton's day yesterday. 19 on-target passes

5 off-target/uncatchable passes

2 throw-aways He was very good yesterday. pic.twitter.com/sL1WkV3P2r — Brian Phillips (@BPhillips_SB) November 2, 2020

Unfortunately for Newton, the above image won’t matter because this is the image fans and media will remember when they think about the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Belichick Sees the Bigger Picture

As he did after the Week 7 thrashing at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Bill Belichick quickly reassured Newton he was still the team’s starting quarterback.

It seems Belichick and Bayless are on the same page. Both appear to agree Newton gives the team the best chance to win each Sunday, and they will have another chance to get one on Monday night against the winless and hapless New York Jets.

