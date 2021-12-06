AFC Rival Named as ‘Potential Suitor’ for Patriots’ J.C. Jackson

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is due to hit the free agency market in 2022.

The 26-year-old cornerback has established himself as one of the league’s best defensive backs over the past two seasons. Since stepping in as a starting corner last year, Jackson has posted 16 interceptions — the most in the NFL during that time frame.

The Patriots corner has definitely made the most of his opportunities, basically filling the role left over by former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. However, what that also means is that the young cornerback will command top dollar in free agency.

While the Patriots will likely make more of an effort to lock up Jackson to a long-term deal than they did Gilmore — Jackson is 26 years old compared to the 31-year-old Gilmore — they’ll have to contend with some suitors. According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling, the Pittsburgh Steelers should be one of those suitors.

“Few things are more premium in the NFL than a lockdown corner. J.C. Jackson of the New England Patriots fits the bill, and he’s on pace to become a household name if and when he flirts with resetting the market for his position this offseason. Jackson, a former undrafted free agent, finished second in the NFL with nine interceptions last season. He was so good that the Patriots were comfortable enough to trade away veteran Stephon Gilmore. Over his first 12 games in 2021, Jackson has picked off seven more passes, ultimately surrendering a 50.7 completion percentage with just one touchdown on 75 targets. As Pro Football Focus pointed out, he’s clutch to the point of being the league’s highest-graded defender in fourth quarters, too. With major names like Marshon Lattimore already receiving extensions, the 26-year-old Jackson is the top corner, if not defensive back, set to hit the market.” Potential suitors: New England, Carolina, Pittsburgh

The trademark identity of the Steelers over the years has been their stifling defense. However, the defensive unit has become a weak part of the team, ranking 21st in points and 22nd in yards allowed.

While the pass defense isn’t that bad — they rank sixth in touchdowns and 14th in passing yards allowed — they are 24th in interceptions forced.

Furthermore, starting cornerback Joe Haden will be a free agent this offseason and will test the market in 2022, leaving a major void for the Steelers.

Jackson Could Become NFL’s Highest-Paid Corner

For comparison purposes, Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones — the top-earning cornerback in the league — signed an $82 million deal across five years worth an average annual salary of $16.5 million in the offseason.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Jackson commands the same type of money — if not more — considering Jones is three years older than Jackson.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson is ninth among 118 qualifying corners in defensive grade (76.2). His coverage grade (75.6) ranks 16th among all corners with at least 100 snaps.

The Carolina Panthers are also mentioned as a possible suitor by Roling. That particular destination is interesting because it could reunite Jackson with former Patriots cornerback Gilmore, who was traded to Carolina after failing to secure a long-term deal with New England.

Jackson Wants to Be With Pats for a ‘Long Time’

With Jackson leading the defensive backfield, the Patriots rank first in the league in points allowed per game, interceptions forced and second in touchdowns allowed.

Prior to the Patriots’ Week 12 game versus the Tennessee Titans, Jackson stated his desire to remain a member of the franchise.

“I love playing for the New England Patriots, playing under Coach Belichick,” Jackson said. “I have grown as a football player since I’ve been here. … It’s a place that brought me in and gave me a chance from Day 1. I would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time.”

There’s little doubt that re-signing Jackson will be the Patriots’ top priority this offseason.