Stephon Gilmore “Open to” New Option to Remain With Patriots: Report

The New England Patriots and Stephon Gilmore may have a new route to settling the former Defensive Player of the Year’s contract dispute.

Gilmore would love an extension that allows him to remain with the Patriots, but he will also reportedly settle for another option to stay in New England.

Gilmore is Open to a Pay Raise to Finish Out His Deal

NFL.com’s Mike Giardi gave an update on Gilmore and his camp’s current position on the contract situation with the Patriots.

Giardi tweeted:

On Stephon Gilmore…I’m told his side is open to a multi-year extension but would also be willing to take a one year jump in salary – with free agency looming next season – to make this work. There is still time to hammer out an agreement. #Patriots vets aren’t due until 7/27.

This is similar to what the Patriots did with Gilmore last season. Following mega deals from the Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey and the Buffalo Bills’ Tre’Davious White, Gilmore seemed to feel a bit slighted.

The Patriots avoided a major issue by giving Gilmore a $5 million pay raise in September, but it was more of a pay advance than an increase of the overall money owed to the 30-year-old Pro-Bowler.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com had the story:

The move bumps Gilmore’s 2020 salary from $10.5 million to $15.5 million with a chance to get to $17.5 million if he wins DPOY again. The 29-year-old has two years left on his contract with the Patriots. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo noted that the Patriots moved salary from 2021 into 2020, per a source. We’ve seen salary borrowed from future years in the past to help keep players happy without completely reworking their contract — the Falcons did this with Julio Jones back in 2018. Gilmore’s future in New England would likely be addressed next year. Next year is here, and Gilmore wants his money.

The Best Option For All Parties

Another pay raise is probably the best option for both parties. It appears the Patriots are uncomfortable giving Gilmore a long-term extension. If it were that easy, they would have already committed to him.

It seems there is an interest to bring him back to be a part of what could be a special defense in 2021. However, there may also be some concerns about his quad injury. It cost him the last few weeks of the 2020 season, and it must be considered a factor in any potential deal.

Gilmore is one of the best players at his position, and he hasn’t been paid as such over the past few years. At some point, it would be nice to see him rewarded for his strong play. If the Patriots believe they have made their last major acquisitions this offseason, and they also believe they will have sufficient funds to operate the franchise through the season, a similar $5 million raise is a strong starting point for a conversation with Gilmore.

If this is the direction, you can almost bet Gilmore will be playing his final season in New England, but at least he will have received a more appropriate wage for his talent, and the Patriots can field the best possible defensive roster.