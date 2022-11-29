Former Patriots Legend Run Over by son [LOOK]

T

he New England Patriots might want to keep an eye on the son of a former legend.

With it being over 10 years since Tedy Bruschi, it’s not too surprising to learn that his son is playing high school football. It appears that the legend’s son takes after his father.

Recently while making an appearance on ESPN’s Sunday Countdown a clip of Bruschi being run over by his son, Dante, was shown off. Leveling hard hits must run in the family.

How my son says Happy Thanksgiving. 😂 pic.twitter.com/IvwqSA4Zv2 — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) November 27, 2022

Dante is currently a senior captain at Bishop Feehan High School where his dad serves as defensive coordinator.

How Is Bruschi Remembered In New England?

If his son has a similar career, the Bruschi family could have two legends. The veteran linebacker played 13 seasons and racked up over 1,000 total tackles and 30.5 sacks per Pro Football Reference.

Bruschi also has three Super Bowl Rings along with one Pro Bowl nod.

Where Do the 2022 Patriots Rank Entering Week 13

New England is coming off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings and will need to turn things around quickly as they play the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

The loss didn’t affect Bleacher Report’s view of the Patriots as they are once again ranked 14th overall in their power rankings.

“The New England Patriots had an opportunity to make a statement in Week 12,” they wrote. “If they went on the road and beat a two-loss Vikings team, they would have to be taken seriously as a player in the AFC East. Instead, the Patriots came up short—largely because they couldn’t get out of their own way.

“A number of plays could have potentially swung the game in New England’s favor, including a touchdown catch by tight end Hunter Henry that was overturned on review,” B/R added.

Bleacher Report then went on to call the matchup against the Bills a must win.

The Patriots currently sit at the bottom of the AFC East. If they wish to make the playoffs they will need to end their season on a hot streak to simply make it into the Wild Card round.

Buffalo on the other hand is at the top of the division in a battle with the Miami Dolphins for sole possession of first place. With a win over New England, the Bills would also own a three-game winning streak.

The Patriots offense will get some help as Buffalo will be without Von Miller who suffered a knee injury. Miller has missed practice and won’t be able to play on Thursday.

The linebacker gave some insight into the injury on his show “The Von Cast.”

“The news is not the best of news, but it’s definitely not the worst of news. It’s kinda like in the middle,” Miller said. “I didn’t tear my ACL; that was the huge part of it. I do have some lateral meniscus damage, and it’s going to have to be addressed. But I do feel like I can play through that.”

Miller added that he hopes to return in Week 14 when Buffalo plays the New York Jets.