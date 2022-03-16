Patriots Sign One of The Lowest-Rated CBs in NFL to 1-Year Deal

The New England Patriots allowed cornerback J.C. Jackson to walk in free agency, but they did make a signing of a player at his position on Wednesday. Unfortunately, Bill Belichick and Co. didn’t bring on a name that will do much to get the fanbase excited.

The Patriots and 29-year-old free-agent cornerback Terrance Mitchell agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Texans’ CB Terrance Mitchell is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the New England Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Terrance Mitchell Isn’t Coming Off a Strong Year With the Texans

Mitchell didn’t exactly set the world on fire in 2021.

He had one interception in 14 games and a 59.2% completion percentage against for the season. Looking a little deeper, among all cornerbacks graded by Pro Football Focus, Mitchell ranked 103rd out of 116 players at his position with a 52.4 grade. For further perspective, the Patriots’ Myles Bryant ranked 76th with 59.5, Jalen Mills 34th with 67.5 and Jackson was 7th with 78.9. The Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey was No. 1 with 84.4.

Where Terrance Mitchell Has Been in His NFL Career

Mitchell is entering the eighth year of his NFL career. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round in 2014 out of Oregon. He was waived by the Cowboys at the close of training camp in 2014, but quickly found a home with the Chicago Bears on their practice squad. After beginning the 2015 season with the Bears, Mitchell was released and he rejoined the Cowboys on their practice squad. He would ultimately make Dallas’ 53-man roster.

The Cowboys waived him in 2016, but he was picked up by the Houston Texans. The Texans would release Mitchell at the close of training camp in that seasons, but Mitchell landed with the Kansas City Chiefs on their practice squad.

He remained with the Chiefs through the 2017 season when he became an unrestricted free agent by the Cleveland Browns. After spending 2018-2020 with the Browns, Mitchell signed with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent. The Texans released Mitchell earlier this month and the Patriots were quick to pounce on him.

Throughout his career, Mitchell has played in 83 games. He’s started 51 times. At 5’11, 196 pounds, he has good size for the position, but it hasn’t manifested in a ton of statistical production. He has 266 tackles, one sack, eight picks, 59 passes defended and a fumble recovery.

He has excelled when it comes to forcing fumbles. He has nine punch-outs/strips in his career. Perhaps he has become adept at the Peanut Punch.

The Patriots Can’t Be Done Adding Talent at CB

The Patriots didn’t sign Mitchell to take Jackson’s place, did they? It is highly doubtful they expect him to step into the No. 1 corner spot. That will likely fall on the shoulders of Johnathan Jones, who is entering the final year of his contract.

The two-time Super Bowl champion missed 11 games and the postseason loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he has been otherwise durable. At 28, Jones is still young enough to take on the role if the Patriots don’t attempt to draft a player capable of being the team’s No. 1 corner.

In any case, it is more likely Mitchell is being brought in for depth at the position rather than being looked at as someone who will take the place of a player of Jackson’s caliber.

The Patriots might to turning over the responsibilities of being a No. 1 corner to someone who isn’t quite as talented as Jackson, but it won’t be Mitchell.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!