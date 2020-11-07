Tom Brady Addresses Patriots’ 2020 Struggles

Everyone has an opinion about the New England Patriots‘ current slide, and that includes former quarterback Tom Brady.

Tom Brady : “I Wish Everybody the Best”

Brady was asked how much he’d paid attention to the Patriots’ struggles this year, and rather than taking the bait to deliver something that might come back to bite him, he took the high road.

Brady says he wishes everybody the best all the time. He doesn’t ever wish for anyone to not perform at their best. It’s the right answer, even if it’s not entirely accurate.

What’s Up With the Bucs?

In case you haven’t been paying attention, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a strong start in the NFC South. The Bucs are in first place with a 6-2 record and they hold a half-game lead over the New Orleans Saints.

Brady has thrown for 2,189 yards, 20 TDs, and just four interceptions. He has a plethora of weapons in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, Tyler Johnson, Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette, and most recently, Antonio Brown has joined the team.

Brady has left an offense that waa devoid of weapons in the passing game to one that has a wealth of them in Tampa Bay.

Any Chance the Patriots Could Meet the Bucs This Season?

The only way Brady and Belichick will meet on the football field this season is if both the Patriots and the Buccaneers make it to the Super Bowl. As it stands, Brady and the Bucs are in a much better position to hold up their end of the bargain on that front. The Bucs are on many prognosticator’s shortlist of NFC Super Bowl contenders.

On the other hand, the Patriots would have to show a dramatic turnaround in the second half of the season to have make the postseason, let alone advance to the Super Bowl. For the battle between Brady and Belichick, we might have to wait until next year when the Patriots are scheduled to face Tampa Bay and the rest of the NFC South.

