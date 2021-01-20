Tom Brady Endorses Patriots Great for Hall of Fame

When it comes to peer endorsements, the top of the line might be a tweet from Tom Brady.

On Tuesday morning, Brady took to Twitter to voice his support for former New England Patriots teammate, and NFL Hall of Fame finalist Richard Seymour.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Brady’s Tweet in Support of Seymour

The list of 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists is about as strong as you’ll find in any year. However, Seymour had a fantastic NFL career, and it’s always helpful when someone of Brady’s status takes the time to post something on a candidate’s behalf. Here is what Brady posted on Tuesday morning:

I would love to see Richard Seymour inducted into NFL HOF. Not only was he a dominant player but a team-first, selfless player who played championship fb each & every wk. He was a cornerstone of the Patriots dynasty & deserves to be recognized for his contributions to fb history — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2021

Brady wasn’t the only ex-Patriot to chime in with support for Seymour’s potential Hall-of-Fame induction. Former Patriots Vice President – of Player Personnel Scott Pioli also took to Twitter to speak up for Seymour. Pioli tweeted:

Richard Seymour is a finalist in tomorrow's voting for the @ProFootballHOF – As I explain in this article I'm hopeful those casting ballots will consider his dominance that did not always reflect in his stats. @NFL @Patriots @Raiders @GeorgiaFootball https://t.co/xWsowwBbUK — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) January 19, 2021

Seymour’s Response

Seymour was grateful to receive the support from a former teammate and a man with a “front-row seat” to his games during the prime of his NFL career. Seymour’s response to Brady’s tweet was interesting as he revealed his stance on an iconic play in Super Bowl XLII.

Take a look:

thx TB12 the goat 🐐. go win lucky number 7 you always make us proud! playing against you for 12 years made me better…

if i wasn't held by 2/3 guys on the helmet catch this would be #8 @elimanning 🙃🤭 https://t.co/t2hIMKNS1H — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) January 19, 2021

Seymour insists he was held on the infamous play that saw Eli Manning find David Tyree on what is known as the helmet catch. That play was instrumental in engineering the Giants’ surprising 17-14 victory over the Patriots who had finished the regular season undefeated.

Like many current and former Patriots, he is rooting for Brady to win his 7th Super Bowl ring.

Seymour’s Candidacy

As Pioli mentioned in his tweet, Seymour’s value and candidacy hinge on more than stats. Seymour’s potential induction could be huge for other interior defensive linemen whose qualities often led to their teammate’s statistical success.

Seymour responded to Pioli’s tweet:

thx Scott for entrusting me always. i was proud to be a part of the vision! #6pick #gm https://t.co/UuD705trU3 — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) January 19, 2021

During Seymour’s career, the 6’6″ herculean lineman was voted an All-Pro 3 times. He made 7 Pro-Bowls, made the 2000s All-Decade team, and won 3 Super Bowls with the Patriots.

He played the first 8 seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Patriots before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders (then in Oakland) in 2011 for a first-round pick, which turned out to be offensive tackle Nate Solder.

Seymour never had more than 8 sacks in a season, and he finished with 57.5 for his career. However, he was arguably the best player on several Super Bowl defensive teams, and a team leader through a portion of the Patriots’ dynasty.

The HOF Locks for 2021

There are 15 finalists with four considered locks for induction in their first year of eligibility. They are Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers defensive back Charles Woodson, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers defensive end Jared Allen, and Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

You can bank on those guys getting in.

The case for Seymour, John Lynch, Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, Leroy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, Clay Matthews Jr., Sam Mills, Reggie Wayne, and Zach Thomas is a little more complicated.

The legends who will be inducted will be announced on February 6.

Also Read: