NFL Analyst: ‘Something Massive’ Coming With Patriots and Tom Brady

Much was made about the lack of New England Patriots mention from Tom Brady in his retirement post. Ultimately, Brady acknowledged the Patriots and Bill Belichick after the team posted a tribute to him, but something about it still feels smaller than what would be appropriate. One Fox studio personality suggests something pretty big could be on the way from Brady and the Patriots.

On a recent episode of First Things First, Kevin Wildes took viewers on an admittedly “half-baked idea” that is spawned from “disparate shards of intel,” the FOX personality says he believes a “massive” event or announcement is coming down the road.

Take a listen to the compelling case Wildes makes in the video below:

While Wildes’ primary concept is wide-eyed, it is hard to argue with some of the evidence he presents while making his case.

It would be a surprise and a massive waste if the Patriots didn’t look to somehow continue to link between the organization and its most-beloved player into the future. What could the Patriots offer Brady at this point that might be intriguing to him?

Could Tom Brady Join the Patriots’ Coaching Staff?

For most retired legends, an offer to become the offensive coordinator under Belichick would be a huge compliment. Brady is most guys, and for him, that’s probably an insulting offer.

The desire to prove he could win without Belichick was at least some of the fuel in Brady’s belly when he left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past offseason.

The chances he’d accept a role working under Belichick seems far-fetched. Brady joining the Patriots’ front office also seems unlikely considering he’d still report to Belichick, who is the de facto general manager.

The only possible affiliation I can imagine is as a special advisor to owner Robert Kraft, or perhaps some sort of minority owner. It’s unclear how that might make Belichick feel, but considering the 69-year-old’s time on the sidelines figures to be limited moving forward, it might be a short-term discomfort.

Will Tom Brady Return to the NFL in Any Capacity?

In some way shape or form, Brady will probably return to the NFL. My guess is as an owner–and that might not be of the Patriots–even in a minority-stake situation. I would look for Brady to hop on board of the NFL’s next American expansion team as a part of the ownership group, but also as a respected face of a new organization in need of validity.

Brady is a major competitor, and while he may never make a comeback as a player, it stands to reason he may need something else in his life to replace the feeling of competition. Can you imagine Brady as the head coach of a major university, perhaps an SEC school? How powerful of a recruiting tool would it be for Brady to walk into a kid’s living room to convince them to come to his program?

These takes are purely speculative, as it is entirely possible Brady does something different and far less demanding of his time and energy for the rest of his life.

