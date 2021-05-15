Insane Ticket Prices for Tom Brady’s Patriots Return Game Revealed

The return of Tom Brady to New England in Week 4 of 2021 is a hot topic, and you won’t believe the ticket prices for the event.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “the average ticket price for the the Buccaneers-Patriots’ game in New England on Oct. 3 is $1,370, with prices as high as $12,000 on Ticketmaster, according to Vivid Seats.”

Because of the storied history between the player and the organization could be the most-viewed regular-season game in NFL history. Still, it might be hard for many football fans to justify spending thousands of dollars to attend one game.

That said, assuming stadiums are operating at full capacity by that time, I’d expect to see a packed house at Gillette Stadium for what figures to be a memorable matchup.

The media has had a field day with the matchup since it was made official on Wednesday. Fox Sports NFL tweeted:

“We’ll all be circling this one Week 4, Brady and Gronk return to Foxborough as the @buccaneers take on the @patriots in the NFL’s biggest season ever.”

Ryan Spagnoli of Pats’ Pulpit calls out a bit of potential individual history Brady could claim if he has a good game passing the football.

Another interesting nugget to the #Patriots – #Bucs game in Week 4. As noted by @scottzolak, Tom Brady trails Drew Brees by 1,154 yards for the all-time passing yards record – if all goes TB’s way, he could break this record where everything started in Foxboro.

When you consider the game takes place in Week 4, and both teams will have already carved an early-season identity, there will be no shortage of storylines to follow and for us in the media to over-cover for a little over a week.

The Bradys Are Already Pouring Gasoline on the Fire

Brady and his dad are buying into the hype. They are adding to it with some of their recent comments.

Brady Sr. says he expects the Buccaneers to defeat the Patriots in Week 4 and do it handily while leaving Foxboro 4-0. Brady Jr. likened the Patriots to his high school as opposed to the Bucs being his college.

All of this has been said, and the game is just under five months away.

The Patriots Have Been Quiet, But Bet on a Spirited Effort

Predictably, Bill Belichick and the Patriots haven’t had much to say about the game. It would be a major surprise if anyone gives it as much energy as the Bradys have, at least publicly.

However, you can bet on the game being circled on the team’s internal calendar. Belichick won’t admit it, but it’s a game he’ll definitely want to win even more than most other regular season contests.

Like it or not, this game will have a postseason feel to it, though it may not have much of an impact on the Patriots or the Bucs’ playoff hopes. Still, we’d all be lying if we didn’t admit to having at least some level of excitement.