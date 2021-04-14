Tom Brady: ‘There’s Another Way’

Former New England Patriots star and future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady appeared on Good Morning America and took what some call a shot at Bill Belichick.

Brady was asked various questions about his journey to a seventh Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season and what it was like being the “new guy” for the first time in 20 years. Naturally, Brady was also asked about his experience playing for a different coach.

Through the first 20 years of his career, Brady only played for one head coach, and that’s the legendary Bill Belichick. In 2020, Brady and the Bucs were led by Bruce Arians. Belichick and Arians have very different styles, and Brady talked about the latter and how it all compared to his days with the Patriots.

“He’s [Arians] a great motivator — he’s got a great feel for the team — a great pulse for what’s going on in a locker room, great intuition, great evaluation of talent,” Brady said. “When you’re in one place for 20 years, you think that’s the only way, and I think when you go to a different place you realize, ‘wow — there’s another way that people do things.'”

It’s easy to see how this might have been taken as a shot at Belichick and the ‘Patriot Way’ synonymous with the coach and de facto general manager in New England.

William Pitts of Sportscasting.com called Brady’s ‘there is another way’ comment the “ultimate parting shot.”

This Isn’t the First Time Brady’s Been Accused of Taking a Shot at Belichick

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discussed Brady potentially taking a shot at Belichick for pointing out the different fun levels with the Buccaneers and Patriots.

Wiley blames Brady for suppressing his personality in New England and points out several players who played for the organization who managed to do their own thing while still thriving with the franchise.

Even Arians made comments back in January via Peter King on Good Morning Football on NBC Sports that seemingly compared himself favorably to Belichick based on how he handled Brady.

Consummate leader. Has been all year. Got the air of confidence that permeates through our team every day. I allow him [Brady] to be himself. Like, New England didn’t allow him to coach. I allow him to coach. I just sit back sometimes and watch.

The series of comments (none of which have come from Belichick) have been an ongoing thing that will hit a new gear in 2021 when the two teams meet on the field.

The 2021 Regular-Season Meeting

The Patriots will host Brady and the Buccaneers during the 2021 regular season. We don’t have all of the details on the NFL’s schedule, but you can bet this one is headed for prime time.

It’s not a stretch to suggest this could be the biggest game of the league’s regular season. It could be even more significant if both teams are doing well when they clash.