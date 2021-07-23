Tom Brady Posts Epic Super Bowl Ring Collection Pic [LOOK]

Tom Brady has a lot of Super Bowl rings. He won six with the New England Patriots before departing via free agency this past offseason.

In case you’ve forgotten, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star took to Instagram to remind everyone he’s got another one.

This is Brady’s epic flex and his version of the How-it-started-How-its-going:

How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/wbzeQNgjnX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 23, 2021

I’d forgotten about the bald look, which is actually pretty creepy. It has a Vincent D’Onofrio in Full Metal Jacket vibe.

“My rifle is my friend. There are others like it, but this one is mine.”

Tom Brady Had a Hold on NFL Twitter on Friday

The flex photo wasn’t the only Brady-themed Twitter post to make the rounds on Friday. The G.O.A.T gave us a much closer look at the diamond-studded Bucs championships rings.

He also already posted a statement shifting focus to the 2021 season. Patriots fan or not, you have to admit, this sucker is pretty impressive.

NFL on ESPN got a glimpse of Brady sitting with his offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as they received their hardware.

Just a casual 7th time Tom Brady has opened up one of these 💍💎🏆 (via @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/t0HPhR4KOd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 23, 2021

Brady is definitely excited, but you can see from the energy in the room, this is old hat for him at this point. However, his teammates and coaches were especially vibrant for their well-earned time to shine.

NFL Draft Scout’s Matt Miller was wowed by the approximate weight of Brady’s ring collection.

I'm not strong enough to hold up that many rings — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 23, 2021

Another former Patriots great and current Buc Rob Gronkowski also got into the ring celebration fun. He’s a four-time champion and he clowned for the camera with Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette.

Guy Boston Sports linked arguably the two greatest winners in the history of basketball and football to his city’s sports scene with this tweet.

Tom Brady and Bill Russell just love showing off their rings 😂 The two greatest champions in sports pic.twitter.com/G7ubPQEIiS — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) July 23, 2021

I guess images don’t lie, and only one of the rings pictured was won outside of the Boston sports nation.

Will the Buccaneers Maintain the Requisite Level of Intensity in 2021?

The party is in full throw as Tampa Bay celebrates their Super Bowl victory. However, training camps are getting underway around the NFL, and it is time to shift the focus toward repeating if the Bucs can do it.

Brady gets a lot of credit for helping to instill the fire in his Bucs teammates who had never won prior to last season’s run. He will have a new challenge trying to push the team to new heights if they hope to repeat. That might be where not having a guy like Bill Belichick on the sidelines is missed.

While much of last year’s narrative was about Brady vs. Belichick, and the same thing will happen during the Patriots and Bucs’ Week 4 meeting in New England, the two men were quite the leadership tandem when together.

Armed with a better roster for the 2021 season, Belichick has the hunger and sense of desperation as he moves closer to the end of his coaching career to make the 2021 season a success.

Could both Brady and Belichick be in the hunt for Super Bowl glory this upcoming season? If you think the Week 4 game is going to be a big story, it would pale in comparison to the Super Bowl hype.