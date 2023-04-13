Top Draft Prospect Compared to Former Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett

A top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft class is being compared to a former New England Patriots quarterback.

Cynthia Frelund wrote on NFL.com that Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is similar to former Patriots quarterback and current Washington Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett as well as current New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

“Hooker combines (Jacoby) Brissett’s ability to execute and read progressions with (Daniel) Jones’ throwing velocity,” Frelund wrote. “His season was ended prematurely by a torn ACL in November, but he still registered the second-highest passer rating (123.9), the second-best rate of turnover-worthy plays (1.0%) and the most passing yards per attempt (9.5) in the FBS last season, per PFF.

“Hooker used play-action on 53.5 percent of dropbacks (third-highest rate in the FBS) last season and posted the sixth-highest passer rating when using it (133.1); he also threw 18 TDs against just one interception (fifth-best rate) on such passes. Performance in a clean pocket can help approximate the best-case scenario for a QB, and Hooker’s passer rating in this situation (130.2), per computer vision, was the third-best in this class.”

Hendon Hooker’s College Career Ended Suddenly

Hooker was putting together a Heisman Trophy-caliber season for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2022 but Hooker’s final college season came to an abrupt end when he tore his ACL.

Still, his senior season was the best of his collegiate career as he tallied 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just two interceptions, per Sports Reference.

NFL Draft expert Lance Zierlein believes Hooker’s ACL will be a major point of concern among NFL teams.

“Hooker’s age and ACL tear will be starting points for many draft conversations, but the most important question to be answered is whether he can thrive outside of the Tennessee offense,” wrote Zierlein. “Hooker was frequently a half-field reader, which means he could lean on spacing, speed and/or route combinations to make life easier. He’s more accurate outside the numbers than between the hashes and his deep ball placement was much more uneven than expected.

“However, Hooker plays with excellent poise and footwork as a pocket passer. He will make quarterback coaches and play-callers happy with his adherence to keeping plays on schedule. He’s still showing signs of improvement and growth at the position, and his ability to hurt teams with his legs creates opportunities to help his offense outside of what he does in the pocket. His recovery from the ACL tear will require monitoring, but he has the talent to become a starter in a timing-based, spread offense.”

The Patriots Are Interested in Drafting a Reciever

Even though the Patriots acquired JuJu Smith-Schuster in the offseason, NFL analyst Jordan Reid reported that New England has shown interest in some of the top wide receivers that comprise the 2023 NFL draft class.

“New England has shown interest in the top wideouts in this class, though it might not take one in Round 1,” Reid wrote. “That includes Zay Flowers (Boston College), whom the team hosted on a top-30 visit and coached at the East-West Shrine Bowl. I’ve heard the Patriots are also taking a closer look at Jordan Addison (USC) and Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss).”