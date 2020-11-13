Video-Game Good QB Prospect Projected to Patriots in Recent Mock Draft

Many people expect the New England Patriots to draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In a recent mock, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has the Patriots selecting Trey Lance.

Lance Has Received Some Impressive Comparisons

In the mock draft, Wilson has the Patriots picking at No. 8. There, Lance lands with New England after Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields have already been taken at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Wilson wrote this of the Patriots’ mocked selection of Lance:

There are a lot of unknowns with Lance because he has so little experience, but he has first-round athleticism and arm strength. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could have a lot of fun drawing up plays to take advantage of all the things Lance does well.

The unknown Wilson speaks of refers to Lance’s time being spent at North Dakota St., which isn’t a major program, yet it has produced NFL talent recently. Lance has also only played one full season as a starter, so there are some questions about his readiness.

While experience may be a question, talent is not. Lance has already received some impressive comparisons. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah wrote:

He reminds me of Andrew Luck. I know Luck is a little bit bigger, but they are similar athletes and they both played with a maturity beyond their age at the collegiate level. I remember watching Luck run over defenders. I also remember being so impressed with his ability to execute on key plays in every game. I see the same things when I study Lance. More than anything else, these are two guys who exude confidence on the field. They are fearless, but they avoid being reckless. That’s a very delicate balance. Luck was on his way to a Hall of Fame career before shocking the football world and retiring a year ago. I don’t have quite the same grade on Lance, but he could get there with continued growth and development.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks spoke to The Athletic about Lance, and he jumped just as high with his comp. He said:

Trey Lance could emerge as a contender for the No. 1 spot due to his combination of athleticism, poise and playmaking ability. He reminds me a lot of Deshaun Watson with his style of play. He can carve you up from the pocket or use his legs to create plays on the perimeter. He takes good care of the ball. Most important, he wins. With NDSU producing pros at the position, scouts are going to take him seriously as a prospect, and the NFL’s shift towards more athletic playmakers at the position could help him climb the charts.

Finally, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller said Lance was good–like Michael Vick in Madden good. In case you’re not a video game fan, Vick was once the most over-powered player in the football game’s history. So any comparison to him on that platform is an extremely high compliment.

Lance to the Patriots Would Generate a Significant Buzz

Because of Lance’s talent and the buzz surrounding him, an arrival in New England would be one of the biggest stories in the NFL in 2021. There’s one thing to consider before anyone gets too taken with the idea, and that’s Lance may not be available when the Patriots pick.

New England hasn’t thrown in the towel on their season in 2020. The team is 3-5 heading into a huge Week 10 battle with the Baltimore Ravens. If they can pull off an upset win, they will be right back in the thick of things. As Lance’s buzz continues to grow, his stock will rise and that might push him out of the Patriots’ reach.

