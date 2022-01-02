Twitter Reacts to Patriots Running Up the Score vs. Jaguars

Bill Belichick doesn’t believe in taking his foot off the gas pedal when he has a team on the ropes or down for the count.

He proved it again on Sunday as Belichick didn’t pull most of his starters until midway through the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots’ 50-10 beatdown of a lowly and shorthanded Jacksonville Jaguars team.

The Patriots led 28-3 at the half and 41-3 after three quarters, but Mac Jones and most of New England’s starters on both sides of the ball remained in the game into the final period.

When it was over, Jones completed 22 of 30 passes for 227 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. He was relieved by veteran backup Brian Hoyer who completed all three of the passes he threw for 63 yards.

The Patriots’ run game was dominant as well. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson carried most of the load. He ran for 107 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns. Damien Harris came into the game a bit hobbled with a hamstring issue, but he also found the end zone twice after nine carries for 35 yards.

The Patriots’ quarterbacks completed passes to eight different receivers. Kristian Wilkerson, who was called up from the practice squad just before the game, had the biggest day of all.

Wilkerson hauled in 4 catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns. He dropped what would have been a third in the fourth quarter though he was hit in the head by a Jags defender on the play. Kendrick Bourne had 5 catches for 76 yards.

The Patriots’ defense was lights out against an anemic Jaguars’ offense. New England had three interceptions with J.C Jackson, Myles Bryant and Kyle Dugger each getting a pick. The pass rush was effective too, sacking Jacksonville’s rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence twice. Rookie Christian Barmore and Dont’a Hightower got to Lawrence.

The Patriots were expected to destroy the Jags this week and they got it done. With their lopsided win and the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Patriots have clinched a playoff berth.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Patriots’ big win.

Twitter Reacts to Patriots’ Big Win

The Boston Globe’s Christopher Glasper wonders what Belichick’s motivation was for running up the score.

Is Belichick trying to get revenge for his pal Urban Meyer or something? He seems determined to hang half-a-hundred on the Jags here. Mac Jones is throwing it all over the place. They're not running clock. — Christopher Gasper (@cgasper) January 2, 2022

NESN’s Zack Cox seemed to relish this announcement.

The Patriots officially are back in the playoffs. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 2, 2022

The Patriots’ official Twitter account captured a fun sideline moment between Belichick and Jones after the starting quarterback was pulled from the game.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger gives Josh McDaniels credit for orchestrating three huge offensive performances with a rookie quarterback at the helm.

Josh McDaniels now has called multiple 50-burgers on the season, and also hung 45 on a good Browns defense, with a rookie QB — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 2, 2022

Stevenson had such a big game, a major fan brought his Oklahoma Sooners jersey to the stadium, got the rookie running back’s attention and he insisted on signing it.

“I was trying to get to the locker room as quick as possible. But I saw the Oklahoma jersey and had to sign it. That was love.” — Rhamondre Stevenson https://t.co/QU6MgoMIcC — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 2, 2022

Bourne took to Twitter to celebrate the Patriots’ second 50-point offensive outburst of the season.

50 piece McNugget — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) January 2, 2022

What’s Next For the Patriots?

New England will face the Dolphins in the final game of the regular season. They still have a chance to win the division, but they need to beat the Fins and hope the New York Jets can upset the Bills.

The Jets nearly had the upset win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 before the GOAT led a 93-yard game-winning drive to continue his dominance over Gang Green.

Also, the Bills looked vulnerable in trailing the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter before pulling away late. It could be an interesting Week 18.

