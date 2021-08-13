Twitter Reaction to Cam Newton’s Performance in Patriots Preseason Debut

The New England Patriots played their first preseason game of the season on Thursday night against the Washington Football Team. Cam Newton started the game, played two series, leading the team to 3 points.

Cam Newton’s Numbers in the Preseason Debut

Once Newton’s day was over, he gave way to Mac Jones who came into the game, and the QB competition talk is well underway.

Newton completed 4 of 7 pass attempts for 49 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Here is a look at the Twitter reaction to Newton’s performance.

Twitter Reacts to Cam Newton After First Preseason Game

Before the game started, attention was on Newton. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback was sure to link up with his old head coach Ron Rivera ahead of the game.

Ari Meirov posted the video, which came from MHershgordon:

#Patriots QB Cam Newton caught up with his former HC Ron Rivera before tonight's preseason game vs. Washington. Rivera and Newton spent 9 years together in Carolina. (🎥 @MHershgordon)pic.twitter.com/YsbLwXdKah — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 12, 2021

Newton’s passes were mostly safe, short throws. The Patriots’ offense will be a run-first attack that leans on the tight ends and offensive line.

Michael F. Florio posted Newton’s targets with running back James White getting the most looks.

Targets from Cam Newton tonight (if my count is correct) James White- 3

Jonnu Smith- 2

Jakobi Meyers- 1

1 throwaway There was a LOT of Damien Harris on the ground with Cam #Patriots — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 13, 2021

SB Nation’s Jason B. Hirschhorn pointed out the modesty of Newton’s throws.

All the preseason caveats apply, but Cam Newton really hasn't pushed the ball more than 5 or so yards down the field. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) August 13, 2021

While we’d need to get a look at the All-22 footage to have a better idea, it’s clear the Patriots’ offense is going to need to be able to stretch the field with some sort of vertical game if they hope to have a more balanced offense in 2021.

Newton had to worry about the presence of WFT’s Chase Young. The 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year showed he’s ready for a big time second season.

He made a turnstile out of Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn on this play that led to a huge hit on Newton. While it was originally ruled a sack and fumble, officials overturned the call and changed it to an incomplete pass.

Here's Cam Newton's 2nd incompletion of the game. Isaiah Wynn got MANHANDLED by Chase Young. pic.twitter.com/4Y83RjhOnE — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 12, 2021

This play isn’t on Newton as he had no chance. Wynn cannot get beat this badly, and that’s even with a player of Young’s caliber applying the pressure.

There is no quarterback in the history of football who could have success with this sort of “protection.”

Newton had a strong second drive that showed his ability to move the team against WFT’s first-team defense. Unfortunately, he misfired on a screen pass and the Patriots had to settle for a field goal.

WEEI’s Ryan Hannable acknowledged Newton’s success and failure.

Was a good drive for Cam Newton until badly missing James White on a third-down screen pass. Rookie Quinn Nordin connects from 35 yards out to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) August 13, 2021

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer sees Newton’s mobility as the only trait that will separate him from Jones.

Cam Newton's biggest asset toward keeping job is supplemental running. Without that, a passing dead heat must go to Mac Jones. — SN's Vinnie Iyer (@vinnieiyer) August 13, 2021

Iyer is likely on to something with this take. There was a play Jones had during his stint, which was much longer than Newton’s, where he fell short of a first down on a scrambling play.

Bill Belichick might have challenged the spot in a regular season game because it looked like Jones had enough yards for the first down. Still, that’s a play Newton makes and probably gets at least 5 more yards as well.

Others are simply not impressed with anything Newton did last year or in 2021. Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan says it is only a matter of time before Jones overtakes Newton as the team’s starter.

I don't want people to think I'm basing this on four preseason throws. I'm basing it on how terrible Cam Newton has been for the past couple of years. How many weeks can the #Patriots go before they name Mac Jones their guy? 1? 2? Zero? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 13, 2021

It was just one preseason game, there is still a lot to react to in regard to the QB situation. Expect the conversation to continue throughout the preseason.

By the way, the Patriots won the game 22-13, for what that’s worth.