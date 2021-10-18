Twitter Reaction to Patriots’ Crushing OT Loss to the Cowboys

Another week, another tough loss for the New England Patriots and their fanbase to absorb.

On Sunday, the Patriots fought hard and battled the Dallas Cowboys into overtime, but ultimately fell short. The Cowboys prevailed at Gillette Stadium in overtime by the score of 35-29 when their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott found wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 36-yard TD strike.

The play ended a hard-fought battle that saw the Patriots overcome a deficit, a seemingly back-breaking pick-six and a downright outstanding football team in the Cowboys.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the loss.

Twitter Reacts To The Patriots’ Crushing Loss To The Cowboys

If you love football, you had to enjoy this game. It was packed with ups and downs and great plays from both teams. That seemed to be the sentiment coming from MSNBC’s Kailani Koenig, though it is clear she was pulling for the Patriots.

The same goes for Amazing America’s Peter Stringer who added some admiration for Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Brutal. Tough loss. But I still love what we saw from Mac Jones. #Patriots — Peter Stringer (@peterstringer) October 17, 2021

In the postgame pressers, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is never a bundle of energy, but SuitUp News’ Exavier Pope found Belichick particularly “despondent” after this loss.

Most despondent I’ve seen Bill Belichick. He normally puts on a good face but this is a different coach — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) October 18, 2021

Faith on the Field’s Rob Maadi believes this latest loss for the Patriots is even more proof which New England sports icon was more important during the team’s 20-year dynasty.

With every #Patriots loss since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay, Bill Belichick's success is more and more owed to TB12 — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) October 17, 2021

We said the game was great, but to get a visual on how epic of a contest it was, take a look at Next-Gen Stats’ win probability chart. There were multiple times during the game when it appeared one team was headed for certain victory.

The entire contest was in doubt until Lamb crossed the goal line and taunted Jalen Mills after the game-winning touchdown.

FINAL (OT) – Cowboys 35, Patriots 29 Win probability swung by more than 15 percentage points seven times over the final three minutes of regulation, and overtime.#DALvsNE | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/197m2mh3BD — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 18, 2021

CLNS’ Evan Lazar implores the Patriots to “take some swings.” He’s referring to the team’s tendency to play it safe at crucial moments in the game. Associated Press’ Steve Peoples seconds that emotion in the form of this co-signee tweet.

This is the issue. Patriots went conservative every time it really mattered — including OT. Another winnable game lost because coaching not playing to win. Starting to feel like they’re content with a rebuilding year/high draft pick. #patriots https://t.co/od9ivO9jsR — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) October 17, 2021

WPRI12’s Morey Hershgordon delivers the painful stat to Patriots fans, some of whom weren’t even alive the last time the team began the season 0-4 at home.

#Patriots are 0-4 at home for the first time since 1993. @wpri12 — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) October 17, 2021

Is there a better way to sum up the Patriots and their season than this quote from Justin Bethel, captured by NESN’s Zack Cox?

Justin Bethel: “We’re a good team with a bad record.” pic.twitter.com/EdCtobPwAX — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 18, 2021

Nope, I didn’t think so either.

Patriots Schedule and Results

New England Patriots (2-3) 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 – Miami Dolphins 17, @New England Patriots 16

Week 2 – New England Patriots 25, @New York Jets 6

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, @New England Patriots 13

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, @New England Patriots 17

Week 5 – New England Patriots 25, @Houston Texans 22

Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys 35, @New England Patriots 29

Week 7 – New York Jets at 1pm ET – CBS – October 24

Week 8 – at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 pm ET – CBS – October 31

Week 9 – at Carolina Panthers at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 7

Week 10 – Cleveland Browns at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 14

Week 11 – at Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 pm ET – FOX/NFL Network/Amazon – November 18

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 28

Week 13 – at Buffalo Bills at 8:15 pm ET – ESPN – December 6

Week 14 – Bye Week

Week 15 – at Indianapolis Colts Time TBA – December 18

Week 16 – Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 2

Week 17 – at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 9