Twitter Reacts to Patriots Jamie Collins’ Insane INT [LOOK]

Watching an NFL linebacker get an interception is nothing new, but the one New England Patriots veteran Jamie Collins snatched out of the air on Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers was anything but ordinary.
Take a look:
For any player to touch, snatch and control a bullet pass thrown from such a short distance is amazing. To make Collins’ performance all the more impressive, he’d just smoked Christian McCaffrey on a failed swing pass.
