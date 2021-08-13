Twitter Reacts to Mac Jones Preseason Debut

The New England Patriots‘ Mac Jones made his debut on Thursday night in a 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team. Jones looked solid in his first live NFL action and the Patriots Twitterverse was actively discussing his performance.

Mac Jones’ Numbers in His Preseason Debut

Cam Newton started the game and he played two series. That’s pretty customary for a team’s starter. Jones came in and played the rest of the first quarter, the second and third periods.

For the game, he completed 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards, no touchdowns and he was sacked once. Jones looked strong and confident in all of his actions, and Patriots fans should be encouraged with what they saw from the rookie.

What did head coach Bill Belichick have to say about Jones’ performance. It was as you’d expect.

“We’ll look it on film and see,” Belichick said. “Some good things, plenty of things we can improve on. Same with everybody.”

Newton had great and insightful things to say about Jones. As usual, Newton was candid in his take on the rookie.

Great stuff from Cam Newton on Mac Jones. “We’re going to be here for each other.” pic.twitter.com/HkHwsHQIqB — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 13, 2021

Twitter Reacts to Mac Jones’ Debut

While Belichick might be curtailing his enthusiasm for Jones’ play, most who were reacting on Twitter weren’t as modest with their takes.

One of the first things we noticed was Jones’ new number. He’s no longer wearing No. 50 as he had in college.

Jones had his signature No. 10 from his days at Alabama as noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Before tonight’s game vs the WFT, Patriots have switched Mac Jones from No. 50 to No. 10. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2021

Pats Buzz took note of this beautiful throw from Jones to Kristian Wilkerson. The pass was incomplete and Pats Buzz felt Wilkerson should have come down with the throw.

Mac Jones dropped this ball into a bucket. Should have been caught for a touchdown, nonetheless great throw. (Via @FTBVids_YT) pic.twitter.com/BK6Z0FNNKf — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) August 13, 2021

This incompletion isn’t on Jones or Wilkerson. The coverage on the play was stellar from WFT’s Torry McTyer.

He got his hand into the play which made it difficult for Wilkerson to secure the catch. In any case, Jones couldn’t have thrown the ball any more perfect than he did on that attempt.

NBC Sports’ Tom Curran noted Jones’ accuracy and how well his game has translated from the practice field to a live game.

The best aspect of this night for Mac Jones is that his game has traveled from practice field to game field tonight. His tempo, accuracy and command are precisely what we’ve seen in every camp practice except one. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 13, 2021

Washington Football’s Twitter account was impressed with what they saw from Jones as well.

If I were a Pats fan I’d feel really good about Mac Jones — WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 13, 2021

Fox sports personality Skip Bayless took a dig at Tom Brady in his appreciation for Jones’ arm strength.

Mac Jones' arm strength makes Brady's look like Mahomes'. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 13, 2021

Pro Football Talk says Jones “oozes confidence.”

Mac Jones oozes quiet confidence. It's like he's been in the NFL 10 years. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 13, 2021

While Jones played well in his debut, it is clear, he is the favorite of Patriots media and many of the members of the team’s fanbase. Several people pointed out what appeared to be bias commentary and overly positive reactions to every non-negative action from the rookie.

NFL analyst John Ellis tweeted:

Cam Newton makes a nice throw. Boston sports talk hosts: “Nice play by the receiver there.” Mac Jones makes a nice throw. Boston sports talk hosts: pic.twitter.com/oOo96WsMwc — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) August 10, 2021

Deadspin’s Chuck Modi drilled a specific portion of the Patriots fanbase and the media for anti-Newton, pro-Jones reactions.

(White) Patriots fans against Cam.

Patriots media really against Cam.

National media mostly against Cam. On most teams, Mac Jones would be starting on those marketing factors alone. However, Bill Belichick DGAF about those factors, & he’s also GM. So Cam has that. — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 13, 2021

There are no shortage of racially charged concepts in the forefront or background of this QB conversation. I can say I’ve seen more instances of inappropriate commentary directed at Newton from some Patriots fans that goes beyond his on-field performances.

However, not all white Patriots fans fall into the category Modi referenced in his tweet, but we’d be lying to ourselves if we didn’t acknowledge that its a factor in the way some people see this dynamic.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as though Belichick falls into those impure concepts, and the guy who gives the Patriots the best chance to win will play. As evidenced by Newton’s starter-like-reps on Thursday night, it’s clear Belichick is still going with his veteran.