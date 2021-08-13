Twitter Reacts to Mac Jones Preseason Debut

The New England Patriots‘ Mac Jones made his debut on Thursday night in a 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team. Jones looked solid in his first live NFL action and the Patriots Twitterverse was actively discussing his performance.
Mac Jones’ Numbers in His Preseason Debut
Cam Newton started the game and he played two series. That’s pretty customary for a team’s starter. Jones came in and played the rest of the first quarter, the second and third periods.
For the game, he completed 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards, no touchdowns and he was sacked once. Jones looked strong and confident in all of his actions, and Patriots fans should be encouraged with what they saw from the rookie.
What did head coach Bill Belichick have to say about Jones’ performance. It was as you’d expect.
“We’ll look it on film and see,” Belichick said. “Some good things, plenty of things we can improve on. Same with everybody.”
Newton had great and insightful things to say about Jones. As usual, Newton was candid in his take on the rookie.
Twitter Reacts to Mac Jones’ Debut
While Belichick might be curtailing his enthusiasm for Jones’ play, most who were reacting on Twitter weren’t as modest with their takes.
One of the first things we noticed was Jones’ new number. He’s no longer wearing No. 50 as he had in college.
Jones had his signature No. 10 from his days at Alabama as noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter:
Pats Buzz took note of this beautiful throw from Jones to Kristian Wilkerson. The pass was incomplete and Pats Buzz felt Wilkerson should have come down with the throw.
This incompletion isn’t on Jones or Wilkerson. The coverage on the play was stellar from WFT’s Torry McTyer.
He got his hand into the play which made it difficult for Wilkerson to secure the catch. In any case, Jones couldn’t have thrown the ball any more perfect than he did on that attempt.
NBC Sports’ Tom Curran noted Jones’ accuracy and how well his game has translated from the practice field to a live game.
Washington Football’s Twitter account was impressed with what they saw from Jones as well.
Fox sports personality Skip Bayless took a dig at Tom Brady in his appreciation for Jones’ arm strength.
Pro Football Talk says Jones “oozes confidence.”
While Jones played well in his debut, it is clear, he is the favorite of Patriots media and many of the members of the team’s fanbase. Several people pointed out what appeared to be bias commentary and overly positive reactions to every non-negative action from the rookie.
NFL analyst John Ellis tweeted:
Deadspin’s Chuck Modi drilled a specific portion of the Patriots fanbase and the media for anti-Newton, pro-Jones reactions.
There are no shortage of racially charged concepts in the forefront or background of this QB conversation. I can say I’ve seen more instances of inappropriate commentary directed at Newton from some Patriots fans that goes beyond his on-field performances.
However, not all white Patriots fans fall into the category Modi referenced in his tweet, but we’d be lying to ourselves if we didn’t acknowledge that its a factor in the way some people see this dynamic.
Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as though Belichick falls into those impure concepts, and the guy who gives the Patriots the best chance to win will play. As evidenced by Newton’s starter-like-reps on Thursday night, it’s clear Belichick is still going with his veteran.
