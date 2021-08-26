Twitter Reacts to Patriots Sending Super Bowl Champion RB to Rams

The New England Patriots got a call from the running-back-thirsty Los Angeles Rams, and they made a deal. The Patriots sent the Rams Sony Michel in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick and a sixth-round selection in 2022.
The trade had been rumored earlier in the week as the Rams are dealing with a plethora of injuries at running back. New England was enjoying as much depth at the position as any team in the league with Damien Harris, Michel, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor and veteran third-down specialist James White.
You could also throw veteran Brandon Bolden in the mix, though he has missed quite a bit of practice and training camp. With the two teams on the opposite end of the spectrum at the position, the fit for a trade was natural.
Unleash the Sony Michel Appreciation Tweets
When you play an integral role in helping a team win a Super Bowl, as Michel did for the Patriots in 2018, there is bound to be a good amount of appreciation for your efforts.
On Tuesday after news of the trade spread, Patriots Twitter started to show Michel some love. In case you forgot, Pats Buzz reminded us all of Michel’s 6 TD runs during the 2018-19 playoff run.
Boston Sports launched his own Twitter appreciation post with the same highlight reel.
Can we get another We Love Sony tweet? You bet. Pats Pulpit also pays homage to Michel’s 2018 run.
As much as Patriots fans might appreciate Michel, this move was a smart one for the Patriots to make. They essentially used a position of power to help to replenish draft capital they traded away to acquire players like Christian Barmore this past offseason and more.
Losing Michel shouldn’t weaken their squad at all. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reminds us what’s left at RB for the Patriots.
The Shade and the Money Side of the Michel Trade
Cleveland Sportswriter Joe Pedone is identifying the Patriots’ drafting of Sony Michel as something of a bust pick as he reminds us New England took the new Ram over Nick Chubb in 2018.
Pats Buzz also talks up second-year RB Taylor. The Patriots believe in the small-ish back’s ability to contribute as a runner and receiver, which does make trading Michel a lot easier.
Never missing the money angle involved in any deal, Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan points out how Bill Belichick and Co. saved the organization money by trading Michel rather than releasing him.
As a part of the deal, the Rams will pay a good portion of Michel’s remaining salary.
Perhaps this move will help to free up a bit more cash that can be paid to All-Pro defensive back Stephon Gilmore, who is currently on the PUP list, but also unhappy with his contract.
