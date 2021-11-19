Twitter Reacts to Patriots’ Shutout Victory Over the Falcons

It’s official; the New England Patriots own the Atlanta Falcons.

On Week 11 Thursday Night Football, the Patriots ran their win streak to five games with a 25-0 win over the Falcons on the road. The defense was absolutely masterful as they picked off three different Falcons quarterbacks a total of four times.

The Patriots also sacked Matt Ryan four times en route to the lopsided victory. The four quarters of dominance made many think of the Patriots’ historic comeback from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons to win Super Bowl LI.

In that game, the Patriots also scored 25 straight points to force overtime where they wound up winning 34-28.

Twitter Reacts to the Patriots Win

Adam Rank of NFL Network couldn’t resist doing some math that connected the Week 11 score to the infamous Super Bowl LI result.

What's 28 minus 3? 25 The amount the Patriots won by tonight. Bill Belichick does it again. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) November 19, 2021

Boston Connor of the Pat McAfee Show chastised himself for believing the Falcons–who have now scored a grand total of three points in two weeks–would score 10 against New England.

I was saying take 31-10 correct score before leaving the office today.. I was very naive to think the Falcons could score 10 points against Bill Belichick and this defense. — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) November 19, 2021

Sportsnet Stats puts into perspective how many times a Belichick defense has shut an opponent out.

Bill Belichick records his 13th shutout as Patriots head coach and his 21st career shutout as an NFL head coach or defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/gvO7gMbKfx — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 19, 2021

George Wrighster III is ready to give post-Tom-Brady Belichick some credit.

So Bill Belichick might know what he’s doing without Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/8xDQTUhjSt — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) November 19, 2021

How accurate has Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones been of late? USA Today’s Neal Coolong shared the impressive numbers.

Mac Jones has completed 53 of his last 67 passes (79.1%) for 544 yards (8.1 ypa) a streak that spans the #Patriots last three games. — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) November 19, 2021

Chad Amaral of Boston 25 posted this side-by-side of Belichick to symbolize the resurgence we’ve seen with New England. Belichick’s level of style has seemingly increased with the team’s level of success and Amaral has noticed. The image on the right is from Thursday Night Football’s post-game presser.

How the Patriots season started vs How it’s going now #Patriots pic.twitter.com/lT1aL9sr2v — Chad Amaral (@Chad_Amaral) November 19, 2021

The Patriots’ level of domination over the course of their five-game win streak has been noteworthy. Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal tweeted a few statistical details highlighted by the Pats having outscored opponents 175-50 over the last five games.

The Patriots have outscored their opponents 175-50 during this five-game win streak. The defense has allowed 0, 7 and 6 point in the last three games. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 19, 2021

NHL.com’s Mark Zeisberger speaks up for Belichick and out against those who passed a premature judgment on his ability to win without Tom Brady.

Don’t look now but the #patriots are 7-4 & shut out the #falcons in Atl. You don’t have to like The Hoody. But to those haters claiming last yr he was a moribund coach who was solely carried by Brady all those yrs, how ridiculous do you feel? Because you should. Guy’s a legend. — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) November 19, 2021

What’s Next For the Patriots?

The Patriots will get some additional time to get healthy and prepare for their next challenge. Having led off Week 11 with their Thursday night triumph, the Patriots will face the red-hot Tennessee Titans in Week 12.

It’s a huge game as they are facing the only team in the AFC with more wins. At tis point, New England has its sights set on having the best record in the conference and the Titans currently hold that spot. Here is a look at the remaining Patriots schedule as well as the results from the previous 11 games.

New England Patriots (7-4) 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Miami Dolphins 17, New England Patriots 16

Week 2 – New England Patriots 25, at New York Jets 6

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, New England Patriots 17

Week 5 – New England Patriots 25, at Houston Texans 22

Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys 35, New England Patriots 29 – OT

Week 7 – New England Patriots 54, New York Jets 13

Week 8 – New England Patriots 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24

Week 9 – New England Patriots 24, at Carolina Panthers 6

Week 10 – New England Patriots 45, Cleveland Browns 7

Week 11 – New England Patriots 25, at Atlanta Falcons 0

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 28

Week 13 – at Buffalo Bills at 8:15 pm ET – ESPN – December 6

Week 14 – Bye Week

Week 15 – at Indianapolis Colts Time TBA – December 19

Week 16 – Buffalo Bills at 1 pm ET – CBS – December 26

Week 17 – Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 2

Week 18 – at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 9