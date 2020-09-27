Twitter Reacts To Patriots Cam Newton Funny Sideline Talk With N’Keal Harry

The New England Patriots and Cam Newton ran over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday en route to a 36-20 victory.

Newton didn’t have his best game, but the result was what he and the team wanted, and that’s a victory that pushed the record to 2-1 on the season. They trail the 3-0 Buffalo Bills by a game in the AFC East

Newton Goes Viral With Harry

Late in the game, the fun-loving quarterback went viral on Twitter after he reacted hilariously to something second-year wide receiver N’Keal Harry said on the sidelines.

Take a look at what Newton did after Harry said something to him that left him playfully deflated:

Twitter Reacts to Newton’s Hilarious Actions

N.harry : you know bill picked me over d.k metcalf Cam newton : pic.twitter.com/RHQvYC7esY — Quetin Michaelz (@QuetinMichaelz) September 27, 2020

“Eagles fans used to say Wentz is better than Dak. …I’m telling you. I’m telling you. I’m telling you.” pic.twitter.com/rRBWAHWDRX — Master (@MasterTes) September 27, 2020

What did Harry actually say to Newton? The quarterback wisely chose to keep that between him and his teammate.

Cam Newton says "it's better for people to wonder what we were talking about rather than actually knowing" when asked about this moment. https://t.co/09WrSQNZ2d — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 27, 2020

In any case, the moment will undoubtedly be used a million times to mock someone or something until the end of time. It’s pretty hilarious and vintage Newton, especially after a big win. It’s also indicative of the friendship and big brother role he has taken on with Harry. Quite honestly, it’s probably the best thing that could have happened to the Patriots.

At one point, Harry looked like a bust and fans were pounding Bill Belichick and Co. for taking Harry over players like DK Metcalf. Now, Harry is beginning to show some flashes that weren’t apparent last year as the rookie tried to walk on egg shells around Tom Brady.

Sometimes it takes a different personality to get the best out of some players. It looks like Newton has been able to unlock some things for Harry.

