Twitter Reacts To Patriots Cam Newton Funny Sideline Talk With N’Keal Harry

The New England Patriots and Cam Newton ran over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday en route to a 36-20 victory.
Patriots get the win 36-30 behind a dominant run game and stout defense. Rex Burkhead had 3 TDs Passing Las Vegas Raiders Att Cmp Yds YPA TD Int Lg Sack Loss Rate Derek Carr 32 24 261 8.2 2 0 34 2 12 119.4 New England Patriots Att Cmp Yds YPA TD Int Lg Sack Loss Rate Cam Newton 28 17 162 5.8 1 1 27 2 6 73.8 Rushing Las Vegas Raiders Att Yds Avg Lg TD FD Josh Jacobs 16 71 4.44 13 0 3 Devontae Booker 3 31 10.33 23 0 2 Jalen Richard 1 14 14.00 14 0 1 Derek Carr 2 10 5.00 9 0 1 New England Patriots Att Yds Avg Lg TD FD Sony Michel 9 117 13.00 48 0 3 Rex Burkhead 6 49 8.17 17 2 6 J.J. Taylor 11 43 3.91 9 0 2 Cam Newton 9 27 3.00 21 0 2 Isaiah Zuber 1 13 13.00 13 0 1 N'Keal Harry 1 2 2.00 2 0 0 Julian Edelman 1 -1 -1.00 -1 0 0 Receiving Las Vegas Raiders Rec Yds Avg Lg TD FD Tar YAC Hunter Renfrow 6 84 14.00 26 1 4 9 41 Jalen Richard 3 8 2.67 6 0 0 3 3 Zay Jones 3 32 10.67 13 0 2 3 18 Josh Jacobs 3 12 4.00 5 0 0 4 13 Darren Waller 2 9 4.50 8 0 0 4 1 Nelson Agholor 2 32 16.00 18 0 2 3 6 Foster Moreau 2 25 12.50 24 1 2 2 4 Bryan Edwards 2 48 24.00 34 0 2 3 18 Alec Ingold 1 11 11.00 11 0 1 1 11 New England Patriots Rec Yds Avg Lg TD FD Tar YAC Rex Burkhead 7 49 7.00 15 1 3 10 63 Damiere Byrd 3 27 9.00 23 0 1 3 17 N'Keal Harry 2 34 17.00 27 0 1 4 18 Sony Michel 2 23 11.50 14 0 1 2 24 Julian Edelman 2 23 11.50 15 0 2 6 4 Jakob Johnson 1 6 6.00 6 0 0 1 0 Ryan Izzo 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 1 0 J.J. Taylor 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 1 0
Newton didn’t have his best game, but the result was what he and the team wanted, and that’s a victory that pushed the record to 2-1 on the season. They trail the 3-0 Buffalo Bills by a game in the AFC East
Newton Goes Viral With Harry
Late in the game, the fun-loving quarterback went viral on Twitter after he reacted hilariously to something second-year wide receiver N’Keal Harry said on the sidelines.
Take a look at what Newton did after Harry said something to him that left him playfully deflated:
Had to do it.
😂 @CameronNewton pic.twitter.com/w3G0EqLj4H
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 27, 2020
Twitter Reacts to Newton’s Hilarious Actions
Instant meme 😭😂 @CameronNewton #Patriots #Raiders pic.twitter.com/fAmXphynGX
— Sports = Life (@SportzzTweetzz) September 27, 2020
NEED to know what N'Keal said to Cam 😂 @CameronNewton @NkealHarry15 pic.twitter.com/qERZEFD8wu
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 27, 2020
N.harry : you know bill picked me over d.k metcalf
Cam newton : pic.twitter.com/RHQvYC7esY
— Quetin Michaelz (@QuetinMichaelz) September 27, 2020
“Eagles fans used to say Wentz is better than Dak. …I’m telling you. I’m telling you. I’m telling you.” pic.twitter.com/rRBWAHWDRX
— Master (@MasterTes) September 27, 2020
What did Harry actually say to Newton? The quarterback wisely chose to keep that between him and his teammate.
Cam Newton says "it's better for people to wonder what we were talking about rather than actually knowing" when asked about this moment. https://t.co/09WrSQNZ2d
— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 27, 2020
In any case, the moment will undoubtedly be used a million times to mock someone or something until the end of time. It’s pretty hilarious and vintage Newton, especially after a big win. It’s also indicative of the friendship and big brother role he has taken on with Harry. Quite honestly, it’s probably the best thing that could have happened to the Patriots.
At one point, Harry looked like a bust and fans were pounding Bill Belichick and Co. for taking Harry over players like DK Metcalf. Now, Harry is beginning to show some flashes that weren’t apparent last year as the rookie tried to walk on egg shells around Tom Brady.
Sometimes it takes a different personality to get the best out of some players. It looks like Newton has been able to unlock some things for Harry.
