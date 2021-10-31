Twitter Reacts to Patriots’ 27-24 Win Over the Chargers

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Sunday in Los Angeles to improve to 4-4.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones didn’t have his best game completing 18 of 35 passes for 218 yards with no TDs, but he did avoid the back-breaking mistakes that might have derailed a strong defensive effort.
Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense continue to have a solid handle on Chargers star Justin Herbert. After befuddling the reigning Rookie of the Year in 2020 en route to a 45-0 blowout win, the Patriots’ defense played well against the young quarterback again.
Herbert completed a season-low 18 passes on 35 attempts for 223 yards while tossing two interceptions. Herbert did throw 2 TD passes, but the last one came late in the game when the outcome was mostly decided.
Patriots running back Damien Harris anchored the run game with 80 yards and a TD on 23 carries. He also had three strong runs called back because of penalties. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who had been called out for uninspiring play had arguably his best game of the season with 3 receptions for 60 yards. Forty-four of those yards came on one reception, but Agholor still established himself as more of a weapon on Sunday than he had all season.
Here’s how the Twitterverse reacted to the Patriots’ win.
Most were impressed with the way the Patriots played on Sunday. The Chargers are a solid team, so this was a good road win. Former Patriot Tedy Bruschi was openly pleased with the result.
Rosie Langello of WPRI called Sunday’s win the best of the season.
Morey Hershgordon of WPRI called the victory and vintage win for the Patriots.
Pats’ Pulpit’s Ryan Spagnoli doesn’t have a definitive projection for the Patriots for season’s end, but believes New England isn’t going to be an easy win for any of its remaining opponents.
NFL.com’s Mike Giardi shows Patriots safety Adrian Phillips some love calling him the team’s best defender this season. Phillips, who is a former Charger, picked off Herbert twice.
What’s Next For the Patriots?
The Patriots travel to Carolina next week for a meeting with the Carolina Panthers. There will be another reunion storyline of sorts as the Panthers acquired Stephon Gilmore from the Patriots earlier this month in a trade.
Gilmore will be in a position to potentially make life miserable for Jones and the rest of the Patriots offense. Here is a look at what’s left of the Patriots’ schedule and the results so far this season.
