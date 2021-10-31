Twitter Reacts to Patriots’ 27-24 Win Over the Chargers

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Sunday in Los Angeles to improve to 4-4.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones didn’t have his best game completing 18 of 35 passes for 218 yards with no TDs, but he did avoid the back-breaking mistakes that might have derailed a strong defensive effort.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense continue to have a solid handle on Chargers star Justin Herbert. After befuddling the reigning Rookie of the Year in 2020 en route to a 45-0 blowout win, the Patriots’ defense played well against the young quarterback again.

Herbert completed a season-low 18 passes on 35 attempts for 223 yards while tossing two interceptions. Herbert did throw 2 TD passes, but the last one came late in the game when the outcome was mostly decided.

Patriots running back Damien Harris anchored the run game with 80 yards and a TD on 23 carries. He also had three strong runs called back because of penalties. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who had been called out for uninspiring play had arguably his best game of the season with 3 receptions for 60 yards. Forty-four of those yards came on one reception, but Agholor still established himself as more of a weapon on Sunday than he had all season.

Here’s how the Twitterverse reacted to the Patriots’ win.

Most were impressed with the way the Patriots played on Sunday. The Chargers are a solid team, so this was a good road win. Former Patriot Tedy Bruschi was openly pleased with the result.

That’s the kind of win I wanted to see #Patriots — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) October 31, 2021

Rosie Langello of WPRI called Sunday’s win the best of the season.

Best win of the season so far for the #Patriots — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) October 31, 2021

Morey Hershgordon of WPRI called the victory and vintage win for the Patriots.

The #Patriots are 4-4 (4-1 in AFC) after two months. Now time to get hot and string a few more together. Vintage win, though. All three phases. — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) October 31, 2021

Pats’ Pulpit’s Ryan Spagnoli doesn’t have a definitive projection for the Patriots for season’s end, but believes New England isn’t going to be an easy win for any of its remaining opponents.

#Patriots with a huge statement win on the road to get back to .500. Who knows where this team ends up but one things for certain; they’ll be a tough out down the stretch. — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) October 31, 2021

NFL.com’s Mike Giardi shows Patriots safety Adrian Phillips some love calling him the team’s best defender this season. Phillips, who is a former Charger, picked off Herbert twice.

I think Adrian Phillips has been the #Patriots best defender this year (I'd have said that before the 2 picks). Yes, even better than Matthew Judon, who has been quite good himself. That Phillips signing been one of pro personnel's best deals in years. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 31, 2021

What’s Next For the Patriots?

The Patriots travel to Carolina next week for a meeting with the Carolina Panthers. There will be another reunion storyline of sorts as the Panthers acquired Stephon Gilmore from the Patriots earlier this month in a trade.

Gilmore will be in a position to potentially make life miserable for Jones and the rest of the Patriots offense. Here is a look at what’s left of the Patriots’ schedule and the results so far this season.

New England Patriots (4-4) 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Miami Dolphins 17, New England Patriots 16

Week 2 – New England Patriots 25, at New York Jets 6

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, New England Patriots 17

Week 5 – New England Patriots 25, at Houston Texans 22

Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys 35, New England Patriots 29 – OT

Week 7 – New England Patriots 54, New York Jets 13

Week 8 – New England Patriots 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24

Week 9 – at Carolina Panthers at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 7

Week 10 – Cleveland Browns at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 14

Week 11 – at Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 pm ET – FOX/NFL Network/Amazon – November 18

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 28

Week 13 – at Buffalo Bills at 8:15 pm ET – ESPN – December 6

Week 14 – Bye Week

Week 15 – at Indianapolis Colts Time TBA – December 18

Week 16 – Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 2

Week 17 – at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 9