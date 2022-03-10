Multiple Outlets Call For Patriots to Trade For Dynamic and ‘Available’ WR

The Seattle Seahawks look like a team unloading its assets. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a boatload of picks, Drew Lock, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris, the Seahawks also released future Hall-of-Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner.

On the heels of those moves, which scream rebuild, the rumors are flowing that every player on the team is available for the right offer. Pats’ Pulpit’s Rich Hill said as much in a tweet where he also implored the New England Patriots to come after wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Patriots take on this Seahawks trade: ALL PLAYERS ARE AVAILABLE FOR TRADE!! Bring Lockett to New England! — Rich Hill (@PP_Rich_Hill) March 8, 2022

The Patriots are still on what appears to be an eternal quest to find a No. 1 wide receiver. While Lockett doesn’t seem like a good fit to be a team’s top passing option, there is no question he would be the most accomplished and dangerous weapon at Mac Jones’ disposal if he landed with the Patriots.

Don’t think that Hill is the only person matching Lockett with the Patriots. Others are floating similar concepts.

A Second Call For the Patriots to Trade For Tyler Lockett

Khari Thompson of Boston.com also believes Lockett would be a strong fit for the Patriots.

“Wilson’s departure has led some voices around the league to speculate veteran Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett could be made available via trade as well,” Thompson wrote. “The Patriots, who have reportedly made trade calls about Carolina’s Robby Anderson and might be in on the Cowboys’ Amari Cooper if he’s released, should make themselves part of the Lockett sweepstakes if that’s true.”

It’s clear, the Patriots aren’t likely to have a lack of options when it comes to upgrading the wide receiver position.

Robby Anderson and Amari Cooper Also Appear to Be on Local Media’s Wishlist

Anderson and Cooper are very different kinds of receivers. Cooper is more of a possession guy while Anderson is a burner who can take the top off a defense.

There’s also a bit of a connection between both men and Bill Belichick. Cooper is an Alabama alum who played for Belichick’s good friend Nick Saban in college. There is no question Belichick is very aware of what Cooper brings to a team.

Cooper has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in five of his seven seasons in the NFL, and at 27, he would feasibly still have something in the tank. He’s only missed four games in his NFL career. That would seemingly make him a strong option for New England.

Anderson revealed the Patriots attempted to sign him in 2020. Belichick has always admired Anderson’s speed and game-breaking ability.

The Pros and Cons of Chasing Lockett

Lockett has the speed and the ability to make things happen after the catch as well. He has surpassed the 1,000 receiving yards mark each of the last three seasons while scoring 26 TDs during that span.

While he hasn’t returned punts full time since 2018, when he did, Lockett was among the most dangerous return men in the NFL. Would New England considering using Lockett in that capacity? It is possible, but acquiring about a trade for the 29-year-old would be a potentially wise decision.

As usual, money will be a factor to consider if the Patriots want Lockett. He carries a $10 million cap hit in 2022 and $16 million for 2023, per Spotrac, but there is a potential out ahead of the 2024 season.

If Lockett is retained, his cap hit swells to $23.9 million in 2024 and 2025 before he would become an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2026 season. New England seems more likely to keep Lockett for the upcoming season and one more before allowing him to walk in free agency. He’ll be into his 30s by that time and likely not performing at the same level–or at least a level that justifies what will be a more inflated salary.

Let’s wait to see if the Patriots choose to deal for Lockett or any other potentially available wide receiver.

