Washington Steals QB From Patriots Practice Squad

The New England Patriots lost a QB from their roster on Friday. The Washington Football Team’s roster is decimated by injuries and Covid-19 cases, so they poached Garrett Gilbert from the Patriots’ practice squad. According to The Athletic’s Ben Standig, Gilbert could potentially start for WFT on Sunday.

New QB Garrett Gilbert: "I think it's next, next, next man up or I don't know how many next's there are there." He arrived in town around 11:45 last night. Might start Sunday in Philly at 1 p.m. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 17, 2021

WFT starting QB Taylor Heinicke tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, December 17, and with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick also out with an injury, the team was in desperate need of a signal-caller.

Turning to Gilbert wasn’t a crazy thought. He has played in parts of three NFL seasons. The once highly-touted prep prospect took a circuitous route to the NFL, but he got a shot at starting for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

Filling in for Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton, Gilbert performed decently completing 21 of 38 passes for 243 yards, a TD and an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys lost the game 24-19, but it was a good enough performance to land him a spot on the Patriots’ practice squad most of the year.

What Does Losing Gilbert Do to the Patriots’ QB Situation?

The Patriots have been carrying three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster since they activated Jarrett Stidham off injured reserve on November 9.

Stidham is third on the depth chart behind starter Mac Jones and his backup/mentor Brian Hoyer. Gilbert’s role as the scout team quarterback cannot be undersold. Because the Patriots are unlikely to put Hoyer or Stidham in Gilbert’s spot on the practice squad, New England might look to find another veteran who can handle those vacated duties.

The signing probably wouldn’t be a high-profile deal, but it’s still a potentially important job from a developmental and functional standpoint.

How to Watch Patriots – Colts

The Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts in primetime on December 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy. Thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling OT win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football, New England needs a win if they are to regain the top spot in the AFC.

The late-season Saturday games are about to get underway, though the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns game has been flexed to a Monday night affair amidst rising Covid-19 infections on the latter’s roster.

The Patriots-Colts tilt is still on for 8:15 pm ET. The game can be seen exclusively on the NFL Network. New England’s No. 1 defense, may have its hands full trying to slow down the league’s top rusher Jonathan Taylor.

The second-year running back comes in with 1,348 rushing yards and 16 TDs. The Patriots must contain Taylor if they hope to extend their 7-game win streak to 8.

