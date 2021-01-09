Wild Deshaun-Watson-to-Patriots Trade Discussed

Is nothing off-limits when discussing trade packages for the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson?

Apparently, the answer to that question is: no.

I’ve heard some pretty wild trade packages since rumors spread about Watson being unhappy with the Texans, but the Providence Journal’s Eric Rueb might have come with the most insane hypothetical concept of them all.

The Patriots Should Trade Who?

According to Rueb, the Patriots should not only go after Watson in a trade, but he is suggesting New England offer the Texans Bill Belichick as a part of the deal. Here’s what Rueb wrote:

Should the Patriots do it? Yes. The answer is yes. In fact, you can make a case that every NFL team other than Kansas City, Buffalo, and Baltimore should do whatever possible to try and acquire Watson, who will be 26 years old at the start of next season. So how does trading for a starting QB not even at their prime happen? It would start with draft capital. Like an absurd amount. We’re talking multiple first- and second-round picks over the next few years, the kind of picks where Houston could get Vontae Mack and Ray Jennings and have more than enough to rebuild the franchise the next few years. That’s a problem for New England because a) it doesn’t have that type of capital, and b)Belichick loves draft capital more than he loves talking lacrosse or left-footed punters. It seems unlikely that he would be willing to mortgage everything for one player, even if that one player is DeShaun Watson. So what if Bob Kraft solved that issue by trading Belichick?

Rueb wasn’t joking. He was dead serious. He offered his rationale which includes an alternate reality where Robert Kraft is “fed up” with Belichick and still upset with him about the way Tom Brady left. Rueb continues:

Sounds crazy? Well, let’s start with the premise that, for once, all the talk radio conspiracy theorists are right — Kraft is fed up with the NFL’s greatest coach of all time after how the Brady breakup went down and he wants to reboot the organization. While it sounds blasphemous, it sort of makes sense. Kraft’s traded for a head coach, why not trade one away? As the in-house fighting between Brady and Belichick was being reported, plenty tried to guess what the Patriots could theoretically get if they kept the QB and traded away the HC. That was a few years ago. Any trade value Belichick has now is only going to drop as he gets older. He’s going to be 69 next season and that leaves him what? Five or six seasons left on the sidelines at most?

From there, Rueb suggests the Patriots would still need to include more if they were to have a prayer of getting the Texans to bite on this deal. There is a lot to unpack here, but let’s first tackle the concept of actually trading a head coach.

Is This Even Possible?

Yes, it is.

In fact, the Patriots traded with the New York Jets to get Belichick. The Hoodie was hired by the Jets to succeed his mentor Bill Parcells. However, the team had a new ownership group and Belichick didn’t want to work with them. He wrote his resignation on a napkin and stepped down a day after taking the job. Because he was technically under contract with the Jets after agreeing to become the coach, Belichick couldn’t just walk away and coach elsewhere.

Kraft and the Patriots wanted him, so later in the month, Kraft worked out a trade with the Jets that sent Belichick, a fifth and seventh-round pick to New York in exchange for a first, fourth, and seventh-round selection.

While that did take place back in January 2000, the chances of it happening again in 2021 are very slim.

Why This is Completely Asinine

There are a number of factors that make this is an unrealistic concept.

There is no reason to believe Kraft would turn his back on Belichick at this point. He had his opportunity to stare Belichick down and back Brady, and he didn’t. It’s hard to believe he’d do something so radical as to trade the greatest head coach in the history of football out of spite, or even to build around someone as talented as Watson.

Secondly, there is no guarantee Belichick would accept being traded. He could simply walk away, which would be a real possibility if Kraft attempted to trade him. Third, new Texans general manager Nick Caserio just got from under Belichick’s shadow, why would he want to bring him to the Texans?

Think about how awkward it would be for Caserio to now be Belichick’s definitive superior with a different organization.

This one is interesting but highly unlikely. The Patriots are more likely to come up with an actual trade package that features multiple first-round picks than they are to trade their legendary coach.

