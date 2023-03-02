Ex-Patriots Star Facing Multiple Felony Charges: Report

According to reports, former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest was charged with two felony counts stemming from an incident that occurred in December of 2022 according to USA Today.

McGinest was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury.

The former Patriots linebacker was arrested on December 19 after getting into an altercation in West Hollywood on December 9 according to Sports Illustrated.

McGinest was charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury. The former Patriots linebacker has an arraignment hearing set for April.

The linebacker played in 171 games for New England and won three Super Bowls while with New England per Pro Football Reference. McGinest was also suspended from NFL Network after the incident.

The Former New England Patriots Linebacker Apologized

McGinest would eventually post bail per Sports Illustrated (which was set at $30,000) and released a statement. He apologized for the incident and vowed to work to ensure an event like this doesn’t occur again.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” the statement read. “To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility. To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.”

“Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become,” McGinest added. “It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened. “This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection—mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”

