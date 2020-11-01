Patriots Work Out Former Colts Standout WR; Possible Emergency Signing

With the New England Patriots hurting at wide receiver, the team is steadily working out potential replacements for their fallen pass catchers. The latest is a former Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars standout.

Donte Moncrief Works Out For the Patriots

Moncrief was signed to the New York Jets practice squad, but he’d been dealing with an undisclosed injury. He was healthy, but the Jets still released him shortly after recovery.

The Patriots brought the free agent in after beginning the COVID-19 protocol with him earlier in the week. Moncrief has played six seasons in the NFL. His best years came as a member of the Colts with Andrew Luck throwing him the ball.

In his best season, back in 2015, Moncrief caught 64 passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns. He battled injuries a bit the following year which limited him to just nine games. He signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in 2018 where he struggled under poor quarterback play.

Moncrief had just 48 receptions for 668 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, he split eight games between the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers, but couldn’t find a permanent home with either team. Perhaps if the Patriots sign him, he can provide a bit of a jumpstart to an offense that has been in shambles for the past four weeks.

Major Injury Woes For the Patriots

On Saturday, Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry were ruled out of the Week 8 battle against the Buffalo Bills. Edelman is being placed on injured reserve with an injured knee that has been hampering him all season.

Harry is suffering from a concussion, and even prior to that, he’d struggled to make an impact this season.

Moncrief isn’t going to come to Foxborough and become a superstar, but if he can find a niche in the offense, gain some chemistry with Cam Newton, and catch on quickly to the Patriots’ program, he could provide a late-season boost.

