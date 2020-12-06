Stud College QB Labeled Best Fit for Patriots in 2021

If the New England Patriots are indeed looking to select a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, at least one analyst believes he knows the best fit.

According to the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, BYU stud QB prospect and presumed Top-10 pick Zach Wilson is the best fit for the Patriots of all the potential available signal-callers in the upcoming draft.

Giardi offered a caveat because Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is a fit for any team, and he will almost certainly be taken No. 1 overall. Aside from Lawrence, Giardi likes Wilson the most of any quarterback the Patriots will have a prayer of drafting without trading up.

Best fit for the Pats in this QB class, IMO (not included Lawrence, who is perfect for everyone). https://t.co/qGXLY1StrQ — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 5, 2020

As good as Wilson was prior to Giardi’s retweet, he came up short on Saturday in an upset loss at the hands of Coastal Carolina.

Zach Wilson’s Tough Game on Saturday

Wilson and the Cougars were pushing to get themselves into a better position for a spot in the College Football Playoff on Saturday. However, against the undefeated underdogs, the Cougars fell one-yard short in a thriller with Coastal Carolina that came down to the final play.

#13 BYU vs #18 Coastal Carolina Highlights: Chanticleers hold off Cougars | CBS Sports HQCoastal Carolina's Trey Carter was fed up hearing how his team couldn't win, and certainly wouldn't hold up against the offensive juggernaut of BYU and quarterback Zach Wilson. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/user/CBSSportsHQ FOLLOW US ON: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/CBSSports/ Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/cbssports/ Twitter – https://twitter.com/CBSSports #SunBelt #BYU #CoastalCaroliona #Chanticleers #Football #CollegeFootball 2020-12-06T04:10:36Z

It was a painful loss for BYU and not Wilson’s most impressive statistical performance of the season. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 240 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. While he has been better throughout the year and would have loved a different result, the sophomore still made some throws on the final drive that had NFL scouts drooling.

In fact, NBC Chicago’s Adam Hoge marveled at Wilson’s performance that came up just a little short.

What a finish. Zach Wilson made some great throws on that drive but comes up one yard short. Wow. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 6, 2020

Hoge is likely monitoring Wilson closely because if the Patriots are interested in drafting him, the Chicago Bears are likely one of the teams that will also be in pursuit. As of now, both the Patriots and Bears are 5-6.

Zach Wilson’s Stock Has Been on a Steady Rise

Needless to say, Wilson’s stock has been on the rise all year. BYU suffered their first loss in the game against Coastal Carolina and their remarkable season was largely due to Wilson’s play.

Here is what FanSided’s Dan Schmelzer wrote about Wilson’s ability earlier this year:

An impressive playmaker with the ball in his hands, Wilson senses pressure in the pocket extremely well and has the athleticism needed to escape and create with his legs. He is a fantastic improviser who does a great job of keeping his eyes down the field and looking for the big play. Wilson also throws the ball on the run at an extremely high level. On top of that, Wilson shows impressive natural arm talent, showing the ability to place the ball with accuracy from unique arm angles and hit receivers in stride at all three levels. He has enough arm to hit any NFL throw and can fit the ball into tight spaces with velocity and impressive ball placement. Simply put, Wilson is an impressive playmaker who undoubtedly has massive upside at the next level. His ability to improvise and create as both a runner and passer makes Wilson a fantastic fit for the modern NFL and teams are going to put a high value on him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

When it comes to arm strength, moxie, and what one might regard as the right mental makeup to play quarterback in the NFL, it would appear Wilson has the goods.

Quite honestly, barring the team trading up, the Patriots would have to experience a disappointing end to the 2020 season to be in a position to draft Wilson. The first answer to the many questions in this situation will come on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Chargers. A loss will push New England a lot closer to thoughts about 2021.

A win will keep the conversation on the Patriots’ current playoff hopes.

