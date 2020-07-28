Giants Place Intriguing Big-Bodied WR on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The New York Giants receiving corps just got a bit thinner, for now, that is.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have placed wide receiver David Sills on the Reserve/COVID-19, meaning that the former West Virginia standout either tested positive or has been in contact with someone that has. Teams are not allowed to disclose the reasoning for a player’s placement on the list.

Sills spent the majority of his rookie season on the Giants’ practice squad after being waived by the Buffalo Bills after failing to make the team’s final-53 as an undrafted free agent.

Sills Has an Uphill Battle to Make Giants’ Roster

Sills, a former 13-year-old quarterback prodigy turned all-time great West Virginia wide receiver, spent the majority of his rookie season on the Giants’ practice squad a season ago. This on the heels of being waived by the Buffalo Bills after failing to make the team’s final-53 as an undrafted free agent. Sills cherished the time spent on the practice squad in 2019. However, he has his sights on bigger things this time around. The wideout told MetroNews earlier this offseason that he feels his time as a reserve helped elevate his game as well as his placement within the organization, stating “I think that propelled me into putting myself in a good spot for this year.” However, he’s also well aware that he has an uphill battle in front of him to land a roster spot, with a crowded receiver depth chart in New York. Giants.com’s John Schmeelk backed that notion in a recent installment of Giants Mailbag when a fan wrote in asking Schmeelk to gauge Sills’ skill-level as well as if he envisions an uptick in playing time for former 1st-Team All-American. Here’s what Schmeelk had to say: