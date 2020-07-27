DeAndre Baker’s Immediate Future With Giants Revealed

The New York Giants cut ties with a talented, yet troubled player over the weekend in ex-Pro Bowler Aldrick Rosas. DeAndre Baker, the other Big Blue player arrested over the summer, still holds on to his roster spot as we sit here today. However, the chances of him donning a Giants uniform any time soon have just been stripped by the league offices.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News has reported that Baker, along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, has been placed on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt list.

BREAKING: Both #Giants' DeAndre Baker and #Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar are being placed on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List, per sources — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) July 27, 2020

Giants Not Allowing Baker to Attend Start of Training Camp

NFL rules do permit players on the commissioner’s exempt list to report to team facilities and participate in “some non-football activities” as long as the team grants permission to said player.

However, in the case of Baker, the Giants will not be granting such permission, as Leonard notes that Baker will not be welcome to report on Tuesday, the first day of the team’s training camp.

Just a few hours before the ruling came down on Baker from the NFL, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan had reported that Baker was already in East Rutherford and had every intention of attending the first day of training camp, set for July 28. Baker’s NFL attorney Patrick Patel doubled-down on the notion, stating earlier this morning that “as of now it’s all a go” in terms of Baker attending camp on Tuesday.

CB DeAndre Baker is in town with Giants veterans set to report Tuesday. Landing on the commissioner’s exempt list remains realistic possibility, per sources. Baker’s NFL attorney Patrick Patel said this morning “as of now it’s all a go” for training camp. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 27, 2020

Baker will continue to receive his salary for the duration of his time on the exempt list as long as he remains under contract with the Giants.

Baker’s placement on the exempt list is due to an alleged robbery in Florida that he and Dunbar had taken part in back in May.

Upon Baker turning himself over to police, the cornerback’s attorney proclaimed his client’s innocence, stating that they have numerous affidavits from witnesses exonerating Baker of any wrongdoing.

However, earlier this month things took a turn for the worse when the 2019 1st-rounder was accused of paying off four witnesses to retract their original statements.

Per Leonard’s report from earlier this month, public record from the Broward County (Fla.) Clerk of Courts revealed numerous phone conversations as well as “alarming direct messages” on Instagram which “implicate Baker in the payoff.”

Giants Gearing Up to Release Baker?

While using a 1st-round pick on a player only to cut him a mere season into his pro career would undoubtedly go down as a complete and utter blunder on the Giants part, and a lifelong stain on GM Dave Gettleman’s resume, Baker may have left New York with no other choice.

Following word of Baker allegedly paying off witnesses, unnamed sources with knowledge of the Giants’ thinking informed the Daily News that “they would not expect corner DeAndre Baker to remain on the team much longer.”

Baker’s placement on the exempt list and New York’s unwillingness to allow him in the building only adds further fuel to this statement.