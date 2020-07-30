Giants’ 2x-Winning Super Bowl Head Coach Was Hospitalized: Report

Tom Coughlin, the two-time Super Bowl winning head coach of the New York Giants and more recently the Executive VP of the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered four fractured ribs, a slightly punctured lung, and needed stitches in his head following a bicycle accident last weekend in Jacksonville.

The report, coming from ESPN, proclaims that Coughlin, 73-years-old, originally went home after suffering his injuries, but was eventually convinced by his family to go to the hospital. Coughlin would spend the night at Baptist Health after undergoing X-rays and a CT scan.

Per Coughlin’s accounts, another man on a racing bike, “comes out of nowhere and clips the front of my bike.” ESPN added that Coughlin claimed he thought he was aware of his surroundings, until being blindsided.

Doctors have reportedly told Coughlin he will have an approximate four-to-six week recovery.

