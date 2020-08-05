Giants Give Update on QB’s ‘Undisclosed Ailment’; Activate WR

Daniel Jones is cemented in as the quarterback of the New York Giants for the 2020 season, and if all goes as to plan, for the foreseeable future. However, the player who serves as Jones’ primary backup this coming season is a lot less certain.

University of Texas legend Colt McCoy would appear to be the favorite as training camp kicks off, while Jason Garrett prodigy and ex-Cowboy, Cooper Rush, is arguably the most intriguing.

Yet, it may be wise not to discount the longest-tenured signal-caller on the Giants roster, one who as of Monday has officially thrown his hat back into the backup quarterback race.

Giants Activate Alex Tanney, David Sills

32-year-old quarterback Alex Tanney passed his physical with the Giants on Monday and has since been removed from the non-football illness list. Wide receiver David Sills has also cleared by Big Blue after originally landing on on the reserve/COVID-19 list one week ago.

Tanney was originally placed on the active/non-football list on July 28 alongside 2020 NFL Draft pick and Mr. Irrelevant, Tae Crowder, with what was vaguely classified as an “undisclosed ailment.”

Tanney Crucial to Daniel Jones’ Success?

A mainstay within the Giants organization since 2018, Tanney may be one of, if not the most unheralded player on Big Blue’s entire roster. Yet, the undrafted Monmouth (IL) alumn is arguably one of the most crucial pieces to New York’s future success.

“I was told, ‘If you end up there somehow, you have to keep Tanney around because of the job he does with Jones,’ ” an anonymous NFL offensive assistant, who had been interested in a coaching gig with the Giants, told The New York Post earlier this offseason. “Tanney did prep work for Jones. He spent all day with Jones.”

Still, Tanney, who signed a one-year deal with no guaranteed money this offseason, appears in for an uphill battle to hold on to his roster spot. Although, such has been said about the NFL journeyman before.

Tanney Has Beaten the Odds Before

Tanney arrived in New York in 2018 with just 14 career pass attempts to his name and staring up at one future Hall of Famer (Eli Manning) and two promising quarterbacks (Davis Webb and Kyler Lauletta) listed ahead of him on the depth chart.

It may sound farfetched now, but not too long ago, Webb and Lauletta were both perceived as potential heir apparents to Manning. Well clearly, Tanney didn’t get the message.

Tanney went on to not only make New York’s 53-man roster that season, but beat out both Webb and Lauletta, in return locking down the primary backup gig behind Manning as well. Webb would go on to be waived prior to the start of the year, while Lauletta would last just one season with the Giants before suffering the same fate as Webb.