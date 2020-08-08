2x-All-Pro Shades Michael Strahan’s Record: ‘I Don’t Think That’s Hard to Get’

Many have come close throughout the years, yet all have failed to top Michael Strahan‘s all-time single-season sack record of 22.5 back in 2001. However, Arizona Cardinals‘ pass-rushing ace, Chandler Jones, doesn’t see why he can’t be the guy to usurp the New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer from his throne.

Jones on Breaking Strahan’s Sack Record: ‘This Could be the Year’

There may not be a more underappreciated player in the NFL amongst mainstream media than Chandler Jones. With that said, opposing offensive tackles are well aware of the pass-rushing maven that the 3x-Pro Bowler is.

Jones enters 2020 riding a five-year streak of registering at least 11 sacks and fresh off of a career-best 19 sacks in 2019, a mere three-and-a-half away from Strahan’s record. A feat that the Cardinals’ All-Pro doesn’t envision being very difficult to accomplish this coming season.

“I don’t think that’s hard to get,” Jones said on Thursday during a video conference call, per ESPN. “And I feel like if there was a year to do it, this could be the year to do it, honestly, for me. That’s a personal goal of mine. But we have more help on our team. We have a better team.”

Jones: ‘I’ve Mastered the Art of Pass Rush’

Jones entered the final week of last season in striking distance of Strahan’s record, thanks in large part to a monstrous four-sack showing the week prior vs. Arizona’s division foe, the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately for Jones, Week 17 marked one of four games on the season that he posted a goose egg in the sack column. However, from the sounds of it, Jones doesn’t envision any offensive lineman getting the better of him this time around.

“Each and every game, and each and every week, I feel like no one in the NFL could block me,” Jones said. “Where I am right now in my career, I’ve definitely felt like I’ve mastered the art of pass rush, for sure. And half of the battle is just having confidence, knowing that no one could block you. You can say it out loud or you can it say to yourself.”

Jones, who celebrated his birthday back in late-February, is set to embark on his ninth season in the league. Yet despite the wear and tear, the New York native feels like he’s only getting better with age.