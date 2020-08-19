Giants WR Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Report

The New York Giants‘ wide receiver corps just got a little thinner, while their special teams takes a massive blow.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan has reported that fifth-year wideout Cody Core is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles during a non-contact drill at Tuesday’s practice and will miss the entirety of the 2020 NFL season.

Crushing Blow to Big Blue’s Special Teams

While he may not be a household name, ex-Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said it best when discussing Core to the media last December, stating “he’s not unsung in our view.” Shurmur went on to note that “part of why we brought him here was because he’s had an impact his whole career on special teams, and I think this year is no different.”

Shurmur nailed it on the head when it comes to Core’s value to the team. The ex-Bengals wide receiver was claimed off of waivers by Big Blue at the start of the 2019 season and quickly carved out a key role upon his arrival in New York. The former sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss appeared in all 16 games with the Giants last year, cementing himself as a special teams ace, racking up a team-leading eight special teams tackles while playing 62 percent of New York’s special teams snaps.

Core was re-signed to a two-year deal earlier this offseason and was expected to compete with Corey Coleman for the fourth-wide receiver spot. Now, Core will set his sights on the 2021 season, while youngsters such as David Sills V, Binjimen Victor and Derrick Dillon, amongst others, will be called upon to man a more significant role.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Nate Ebner Becomes Even More Crucial

When the Giants opted to bring head coach Joe Judge aboard this offseason, the former New England Patriots special teams coordinator made it a point to target one of his former aces early in free agency.

While Nate Ebner may be designated as a safety on the Giants’ official roster, the former USA Olympic Rugby star has made his presence felt elsewhere over his NFL career. Since 2017, Ebner has played one mere defensive snap. On the other hand, the Giants’ free-agent addition has played a grand total of 817 special teams snaps over that same time.

To further drive home Ebner’s dominance, he has earned a Pro Football Focus overall special teams grade of 70.0-plus in six consecutive seasons.

Good news for Giants fans, even with the Core injury, the insertion of Judge as the lead man in New York as well as the addition of Ebner likely means good things for Big Blue’s special teams.

Patriots special teams grade ranks w/ Joe Judge 2015: 8th

2016: 1st

2017: 10th

2018: 5th

2019: 7th pic.twitter.com/sAogKHdEVQ — PFF (@PFF) January 7, 2020

– For More Giants Related News Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.