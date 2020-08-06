Giants’ Daniel Jones Makes Final Opt-Out Decision

Fear not New York Giants fans. After losing offensive tackle Nate Solder and cornerback Sam Beal, two projected starters to opt-out decision, Big Blue won’t be adding their perceived franchise signal-caller to that list as well.

On the heels of rumors swirling that “several big names” are considering the opt-out option prior the league deadline, The Athletics’ Dan Duggan confirmed that second-year quarterback, Daniel Jones, has noted that he will not be among the 60-plus players to opt-out of the forthcoming 2020 NFL season.

Gotta ask, but fear not: Daniel Jones said he will NOT opt out for this season. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 6, 2020

The deadline for players to opt-out is set for Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, after the league opted to move up the date earlier this week, much to the dismay of many prominent names.

New England Patriots star Devin McCourty called the league’s decision “terrible” and “b.s.,” while Buffalo Bills standout corner, Tre’Davious White, called out “so-called fans” on Twitter who called him selfish for pondering the idea of sitting out this season.

According to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, a player has only two ways of opting out for the season after the deadline passes. The first is if a “new diagnosis” shows the player has a high-risk condition. The second, if a “player’s family member dies, is hospitalized or otherwise moves to a medical facility because of COVID-19 or related condition.”

Jones Talks Solder’s Opt-Out Decision

As of now, wide receiver Da’Mari Scott is the only other Giants player to join the aforementioned Beal and Solder in their decisions to opt-out from playing football this season.

Jones discussed Solder’s decision in particular with media on Thursday, noting that the veteran tackle has “an extremely tough circumstance” and that “he’s got to do what’s best for him and his family.” Jones finished up by proclaiming “all the respect and support to him.”

Entering the Daniel Jones-Jason Garrett Era

With Jones officially in the fold for the 2020 season, the former sixth-overall pick will now spend the majority of his second-career NFL training camp getting up to speed in a new offensive system.

So far, so good, as the young quarterback appears to be a fan of what new offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett, brings to the offense. “He’s extremely detailed in his teaching and what he expects on the field,” Jones said of Garrett to the media on Thursday.

Jones exceeded expectations as a rookie, leading all first-year signal-callers in touchdowns with 24, this despite the fact that he started only 12 games in 2019. Now, with an offensive guru such as Garrett in the fold, the sky is the limit for Jones and the up-and-coming Giants offense.

Prior to being named the Cowboys’ full-time head coach in 2011, Garrett, one-time backup quarterback for the Giants, served as Dallas’ offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2010. During his four year tenure manning the coordinator role, Garrett coached two top-three offenses and three top-seven offenses.

The Giants finished 2019 as the 23rd-best total offense in football. The first ranked unit on the year you may ask? Garrett’s Cowboys.