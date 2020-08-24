QB-Turned-WR Earns Rave Reviews from Giants’ Daniel Jones

David Sills V was supposed to be the next big thing at the quarterback position. Instead, the Elkton, Maryland native, who notably received a scholarship offer from USC at just 13-years-old, is now making waves at New York Giants camp, not as a passer, but rather a pass-catcher.

The second-all-time leader in career receiving touchdowns (35) at West Virginia, Sills spent the majority of his rookie season on Big Blue’s practice squad. However, the big-bodied receiver appears to have elevated his game ahead of his second pro season as he eyes a gig on the active roster, a bid that is growing more likely by the day.

Daniel Jones: ‘You Can Trust’ David Sills

Rookie Darnay Holmes may be the MVP of training camp thus far, but Sills is certainly giving the cornerback a run for his money. His knack for making plays carried over into Friday’s scrimmage, where the wideout hauled in multiple touchdowns and cemented himself as a Scrimmage Standout, per Giants.com’s Dan Salomone.

“The blue No. 84 jersey has flashed at times throughout camp, and today was another one of them,” Salomone said of Sills, who’s giving off serious Joe Jurevicius vibes with his jersey choice. “After catching a walk-off touchdown from Colt McCoy to end Thursday’s practice.” We see you, David Sills!#TogetherBlue | @drivetoyota pic.twitter.com/7bjpzCwM8J — New York Giants (@Giants) August 20, 2020 “Sills was part of an offensive resurgence in the second half of Friday’s scrimmage to counter a defense that dominated the early portion.” Salomone added, “His biggest play today was a touchdown from Daniel Jones, who has built some confidence in him.”

"I think he is a guy out there you can trust, a guy in the right spot a lot of the time and can get open and make plays," Jones said. "He's a good player and he's had a good camp so far."

Is Sills a Lock to Make the Giants Roster?

Despite his prominent play, Sills’ bid for a roster spot still remains an uphill battle. Opportunities for wideouts on gameday are few and far between when you have a trio such as Darius Slayton, Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard slated ahead of you.

Even Corey Coleman will more than likely be given the benefit of the doubt to nail down the team’s No. 4 wide receiver gig, mainly due to his draft status and explosiveness. However, if Sills has one thing going for him, one that separates him from the rest of this cast, it’s his size.

At 6-foot-3-inch and 211-pounds, Sills is one of the bigger receiving options on the Giants roster, a trait that the team has been using to their advantage thus far in camp, evident by him scoring on a “sweet back corner fade from Daniel Jones” during a recent practice.

Even then, due to the abundance of playmakers ahead of him on the depth chart, Sills will have to prove his worth in other avenues than just simply being a big-bodied red zone threat, namely on special teams. The devastating season-ending injury to special teams ace Cody Core, certainly leaves the door open to do just that.

