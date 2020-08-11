Injured Giants Playmaker Ranks Atop Players with ‘Most to Prove’

The talent has never been in question. However, Evan Engram’s inability to remain healthy and in the New York Giants‘ lineup continues to overshadow the abilities of the former first-rounder as he is set to embark on his fourth NFL season.

Engram finished 2019 as Big Blue’s fourth-leading receiver, while his three touchdowns tied with wideout Sterling Shepard for third-most on the team. Certainly solid production for a tight end, yet his numbers would look quite more lucrative had he not played just eight games before landing on injured reserve with a foot injury.

A foot injury that was believed to keep Engram sidelined and in a boot up until training camp, per the New York Post. However, clips surfaced of the versatile playmaker ditching the boot in late April, far ahead of schedule. Now, it appears Engram has no plans of looking back. The tight end spoke to media on Monday, claiming he “feels great” entering training camp, following a “very strong, very aggressive” approach to his rehab this summer.

Is Evan Engram Entering a Make or Break Year?

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com certainly appears to believe so, and he’s likely not alone. With question marks littered throughout the Giants roster, namely offensive line and cornerback, Engram still managed to find himself atop Stapleton’s list of five Giants players with the most to prove entering 2020.

While Stapleton notes that “truth be told” the number of tight ends as talented as Engram in the NFL “can be counted on one hand,” injuries have yet to allow him to solidify his standing within the organization.

If Engram has his speed back, there’s plenty of intrigue to see what he can do in Jason Garrett’s offensive system. He showed good chemistry with Jones last season, and with the Giants picking up Engram’s fifth-year option for 2021, this is the perfect time for the 2017 first-round selection to find his groove, get a bit lucky on the injury front and realize the breakout that has been promised for two years now. The Giants will likely make the call on whether Engram is a part of the franchise’s future sooner rather than later, and a lot of that will have to do with how healthy he stays.

Speaking of making the call on Engram’s future, the tight end was asked by media about New York’s decision to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason and his long-term future with the team. Engram proclaimed he’s “not too worried about that right now,” adding that “we have alot on our plate with the offense.”

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Engram Primed to Take Step Forward Under Jason Garrett?

Engram certainly wasn’t lying, the Giants are in the midst of installing a brand new offensive scheme under freshly-hired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. That offense has the potential to take Engram’s game to new heights this season. Yet first, he and his fellow Giants must nail down the offense’s new philosophy, which he made clear is no small task with the regular-season just one month away.

“Tight end in general is a very detail specific position,” Engram said. “I don’t really want to compare it other offenses. There is definitely a lot of things we have to learn, a lot of things we need to iron out, a lot of details we have to perfect.”

“[I need to] just be myself, use my speed, be physical. Be a durable player, be available,” Engram added. “Come in each and every day and improving on things that need improvement. I think that’s the best way to improve, that’s the best way to help your team. The best way to help your team win games, each and every day getting better at something. That’s my goal and that’s what I plan to do for this season.”

In terms of those continuing to doubt Engram, the tight end doesn’t seem all too fazed, as he’s shifting his focusing on the things he can ultimately control.

“I’ve had a very blessed offseason. I’ve been working my butt off in rehab and getting back,” Engram stated. “I’m not really worried about what all the other people are saying. I can only control what’s in front of me each and every day. That’s coming in, working hard during training camp and learning this offense and being a good teammate and a good leader.”