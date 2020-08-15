Giants Hosted Ex-Ravens, Lions Defender for Visit: Report

The New York Giants continue to dip their hands in the free-agent market and waiver wire, even when it comes to arguably the deepest and most talented position group on their roster.

NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton has reported that the Giants hosted former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle, Daylon Mack, for a visit on Friday. From the looks of things, the visit appears to have gone fairly well for Mack, with all signs pointing towards a potential signing, as Stapleton notes the former fifth-round pick has begun the entry process for training camp.

Defensive tackle Daylon Mack visited #NYGiants today and has begun the entry testing process for camp, per source. Mack, a fifth-round pick of Ravens last year out of Texas A&M, was a surprise release earlier this month. He was claimed by Lions, but waived last week — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 14, 2020

Mack Was a High School Phenom

A five-star recruit out of Gladewater, Texas, Mack was supposed to be the next big thing at the defensive tackle position. His freakish combination of power and quickness had many drawing parallels between him and former third-overall NFL Draft Pick and two-time Pro Bowler Marcel Dareus.

Need any more confirmation of Mack’s otherwordly skillset? The 300-pounder also played running back in High School where he readily left opposing defenses in the dust with his shocking breakaway speed.

Daylon Mack DL (Fastest 300 lb guy you'll see) Gladewater, TX 2015 *Texas A&M*

Mack opted to stay home and attend Texas A&M, where he burst onto the scene, earning second-team All-Freshman honors in 2015. However, his on-field performance began to take a step back over the next two seasons, combining for just 7.5 tackles for loss over his Sophomore and Junior campaign, 2.0 fewer than he had during his Freshman season.

In 2018, Texas A&M hired Jimbo Fisher as their head coach and the Aggies’ new staff made it a priority to maximize Mack’s talent. In return, the one-time No. 3 overall recruit in the nation showed out in his Senior year, posting career highs in sacks (5.5) tackles for loss (10) and solo tackles (17).

Tough Start to His Pro Career

Unfortunately for Mack, he’s been unable to carry over the momentum from his final season at Texas A&M into the pros. The 6-foot-1-inch, 340-pounder was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft with expectations of being an early contributor. However, his Baltimore career lasted just one season. Mack appeared in one game with the Ravens in 2019 and ultimately landed on IR with a knee injury before being waived on August 1st of this year.

Mack was claimed off of waivers by the Detroit Lions the following day, but was waived five days later with a failed physical designation.

Mack is certainly no sure thing to make the Giants’ roster, especially at a position loaded with talent. With that said, if his injuries are finally behind him, he’ll be given the opportunity to battle for a rotational role in New York. And who knows, maybe he’ll blossom into the player he was always expected to become.